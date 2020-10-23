Doris Rogers was an unsung hero in our community

Cabarrus County lost one of its unsung heroes when Doris Yates Rogers passed away on October 16th. Most people in this county never knew just how widely and how deeply her contributions reached. She was an unassuming woman who like most of those people who really make the world go around never called attention to herself. She was one of the hardest workers I have ever known. You know - the one who does the work while everyone else gets the glory! And Cabarrus County benefitted in so many ways.

Doris was best known in this county for her leadership as a North Carolina Cooperative Extension service agent and for her tireless work on the Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair. But, she was into everything and she knew everybody. I think she was a member of at least six boards and committees at all times. Doris was a working member, not just a sitting member, on those boards. She was also known as an organist, a cellist and a singer at her church McGill Baptist and in the community. She cooked Thanksgiving dinner for up to 90 people in her home every year even though she was approaching her ninth decade.

Many people, though, may not realize that, without Doris, there would be no Cabarrus Arts Council today.