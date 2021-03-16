NC CARES Grant helps North Carolina Music Hall of Fame keep the music going

North Carolina is brimming with soul and blues and bluegrass and gospel. It's fertile ground for all kinds of musical artists and producers who've made it big – both in record sales and in contributions to their musical genres.
Most years, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame shines a spotlight on a new set of inductees –North Carolina's musical movers and shakers deserving of a red carpet celebration. But the COVID pandemic pressed pause on not only the festivities, but the NCMGF as well.
"It's had a big impact on us," said the organization's executive director, Veronica Cordle. "We actually had to close the museum for about seven months."
Thankfully, the organization was eligible for a NC CARES Grant.
The NC CARES Grant is a one-time grant from the North Carolina Arts Council designed to help prevent non-profit organizations, like the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, from shuttering their doors during the pandemic. They're made possible thanks to the support of North Carolina state legislators. The Cabarrus Arts Council allocates the funds in Cabarrus County, and awarded the NCMHF a $51,876 grant for current and future operating costs.
"It’s been incredibly important. Actually vital," said Cordle, of the funds. "The impact (of the COVID pandemic) is going to last for the next year and coming years."
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchase online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 2 Stitch Fun: Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; This class will cover the various stitch options of your new BERNINA. Must have taken BERNINA Guide Class 1 prior to BERNINA Guide Class 2. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; http://bit.ly/3df7Enr
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Thursday, March 18 – Saturday, June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Details to come.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Roots Write Time: Thursday, March 18, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into meaningful stories. Register by March 17 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. http://bit.ly/3shYTx5
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, March 20, 8 – 11 p.m.; Free; Enjoy drinks and the music of Jody and Joanna & Co. at the Wine Room in Afton Village; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord, 28025; https://bit.ly/3p1jRyf
NEXT WEEK
Kids' Writing Workshop: Monday, March 22, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. http://bit.ly/3pFn86V
Writer’s Workshop with Tracy Deonn: Friday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Ages 12 – 18. Tracy Deonn, winner of the Coretta Scott King - John Steptoe Award for New Talent, and author of the New York Time's best seller Legendborn, presents a one hour virtual writing workshop on Microsoft Teams. Register by Thursday March 25th to receive the meeting link. Registration Required. Space is limited. Library System - Writer’s Workshop with Tracy Deonn (activecalendar.com)
Call for Artists: Cabarrus Art Guild’s Annual Spring Judged Art Show 2021 – Local artists from Cabarrus and surrounding counties are invited to submit their works Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 9, noon. You needn’t be a a member of the Cabarrus Art Guild to submit; For guidelines, visit Cabarrusartguild.org; The show exhibition will be virtual; show’s opening: April 18.
UPCOMING:
We’re So Creative: Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Join We’re Sew Creative for a Kimberbell’s one-day machine embroidery event. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event | Facebook
We’re Sew Creative: Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt: Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Have you always wanted to make a t-shirt quilt? Now is your opportunity. Join Laura in making a unique gift for yourself or others. This class will introduce you to the technique of making t-shirt quilts. You will learn how to prep the t-shirts, plan a layout, and start sewing. Start collecting your t-shirts now. You should have a minimum of 20 shirts, more depending on the size of the finished quilt. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt | Facebook
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.