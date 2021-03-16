NC CARES Grant helps North Carolina Music Hall of Fame keep the music going

North Carolina is brimming with soul and blues and bluegrass and gospel. It's fertile ground for all kinds of musical artists and producers who've made it big – both in record sales and in contributions to their musical genres.

Most years, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame shines a spotlight on a new set of inductees –North Carolina's musical movers and shakers deserving of a red carpet celebration. But the COVID pandemic pressed pause on not only the festivities, but the NCMGF as well.

"It's had a big impact on us," said the organization's executive director, Veronica Cordle. "We actually had to close the museum for about seven months."

Thankfully, the organization was eligible for a NC CARES Grant.

The NC CARES Grant is a one-time grant from the North Carolina Arts Council designed to help prevent non-profit organizations, like the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, from shuttering their doors during the pandemic. They're made possible thanks to the support of North Carolina state legislators. The Cabarrus Arts Council allocates the funds in Cabarrus County, and awarded the NCMHF a $51,876 grant for current and future operating costs.