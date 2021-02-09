Shop one-of-a-kind art for Valentine's Day

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1pm for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

THIS WEEK:

Zoom Into Art: Harrisburg Parks and Rec: Wednesdays, February 10th - March 17th; 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; $75; Children ages 8-15 will Join instructor Christina Thomas for a 6 week series of Virtual Art classes! Lessons to include: Pen and Ink Drawing – Zentangles, Candy Painting, Torn Paper Collage Landscape or Animal, Colored Pencil Drawing with Values, and Contour Lines, Movement, and Watercolor. All supplies will be provided (To be picked up by participant prior to the first class*) Register at https://bit.ly/2XCjIpG