Shop one-of-a-kind art for Valentine's Day

*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1pm for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK:
Zoom Into Art: Harrisburg Parks and Rec: Wednesdays, February 10th - March 17th; 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; $75; Children ages 8-15 will Join instructor Christina Thomas for a 6 week series of Virtual Art classes! Lessons to include: Pen and Ink Drawing – Zentangles, Candy Painting, Torn Paper Collage Landscape or Animal, Colored Pencil Drawing with Values, and Contour Lines, Movement, and Watercolor. All supplies will be provided (To be picked up by participant prior to the first class*) Register at https://bit.ly/2XCjIpG
Paint Your Hearts Out: Wednesday Night Clay Night: Wednesday, February 10, 7:00 - 9:30 p.m.; In this class you will be hand building a Trivet Dish out of Clay. Once it is made, you will leave it for 7-10 days to dry and be kiln fired for the first time. Then you will return between Feb 19th and Feb 27th to complete the final painting. Max of 10 painters, so sign up soon. 543 Winecoff school Rd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3pHpaEf
Puddle Painting: Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, February 11, 6 - 8 p.m.; $35; Experience Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required, no aprons offered so wear your painting clothes. All ages welcome; Southern Strain Brewery, 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord; http://bit.ly/2MH3idx
Taplow Music Duo at The Wine Room; Friday, February 12, 8-11 p.m.; The Taplow music duo returns to bring you their covers & original music at it's finest. 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord NC, 28027; http://bit.ly/3qHsGyE
Paint Your Hearts Out: Galentine Paint Night: Saturday, February 13, 7-10 p.m.; $35; Join Paint Your Hearts Out for a fun Paint Night. Pick and Paint from anything in stock. Everyone pays a $35 Deposit. Pick from Ceramic, Canvas, Wood or Candle Making. 543 Winecoff school Rd. Concord; Galentine Paint Night | Facebook
Paint Your Hearts Out: Couples Valentine Paint Night: Sunday, February 14, 7 - 10 p.m.; $70; Join Paint Your Hearts Out for a fun Paint Night. Pick and Paint from anything in stock. Each couples cost is $70 ($35 per person) Deposit. Pick from Ceramic, Canvas, Wood or Candle Making. Balance of projects over $35 per person due on paint day. Max of 5 couples so sign up early. 543 Winecoff school Rd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3annUQf
NEXT WEEK:
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 3, Embroidery: Thursday, February 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Must have taken Bernina Guide Class 1 and 2. No charge for customers who have purchased a Bernina machine from We're Sew Creative. You will learn to outline embroidery piecing in the hoop and quilting in the hoop. You will be making a pincushion. This class covers the basic embroidery features of Bernina embroidery machines. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/2ME6p61
Red Hill Brewing Company: Vince Koob Live Music: Friday, February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.; Singer/Songwriter/Acoustic guitarist/ Vince Koob performs cover songs from various genres like Easy Listening, Folk, Classic Rock, 70's, 80's, New Country, and Originals too. 21 Union St. S, Concord; http://bit.ly/3cwF68r
Taplow performs at Southern Strain Brewing; Saturday, February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.; The Taplow music duo performs at Southern Strain Brewing Company. They will bring you original and cover music at its finest. Join them at Southern Strain Brewing; 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord; http://bit.ly/3tg5ycz
UPCOMING:
Kids' Writing Workshop: Monday, February 22, 2 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. Online event; http://bit.ly/3r86Wfx
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
