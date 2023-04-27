MT. PLEASANT– Celebrated author and North Carolina native John Hart will appear at an event hosted by the Mount Pleasant Friends of the Library on Thursday, May 4. The event will be held at 73 & Main restaurant in downtown Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m.

Hart is the author of six NY Times bestsellers, including his most recent novel, The Hush. An alumnus of Davidson College and a former defense attorney and stockbroker, he now lives in Virginia and writes full time.

Hart is the only author to win the prestigious Edgar Award, presented by the Mystery Writers of America, for consecutive novels. Other awards include the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, the Southern Book Prize and the North Carolina Award for Literature. His novels have been translated into 30 languages and can be found in over 70 countries.

“The Friends of the Library is thrilled to be able to host this event,” said board president Marcia Morris. “We hope to welcome John Hart fans from all over the region to Mount Pleasant, where he is very popular with local library patrons.”

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available online via the “Friends of the Mt. Pleasant Public Library” Facebook page. For assistance, please call the library. Refreshments will be provided by 73 & Main, and copies of Hart’s books will be available for sale. He will also be autographing copies.