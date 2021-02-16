Arts at the Abbey presents the Bechtler Ensemble

This concert replaces an earlier scheduled event on the same day at the same time. Because of the pandemic that ensemble decided it was not wise to tour at this time. We thank the Bechtler Ensemble for stepping in. Friar David Kessinger, the most senior professed monk at Belmont Abbey, died on Feb. 7. A person of many talents and interests, he loved the arts, especially classical music. He was fond of Schubert. It is fitting we dedicate this program to him.