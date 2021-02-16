Arts at the Abbey presents the Bechtler Ensemble

BELMONT —The Bechtler Ensemble will bring string trios from 20th century Finland, Hungary, and France as well as the beloved Austrian composer Schubert to Arts at the Abbey. Other composers featured on the program include Kodaly, Sibelius, Cras, and Dohnanyi.
Tanja Bechtler is the artistic director of the Bechtler Ensemble that is currently in residency at Queens University and has a music series at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Arts, Central Piedmont Community College, and at Queens University (all in Charlotte).
The ensemble features Lenora Cox Leggatt, violin; Vasily Gorkovsky, viola, and Tanja Bechtler, cello.
The concert is Monday, March 1, at 8 PM in the Abbey Basilica, Belmont Abbey, Belmont NC. Admission is free. A limited live audience will be admitted. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations are welcomed. The concert will also be live-streamed - https://www.belmontabbeycollege.edu/artslive/
To reserve a seat, call 704-461-6012 or email abbeyarts@bac.edu.
This series is made possible in part by the Associated Foundation, Inc. of Belmont, The Gaston Community Foundation, The Monks of Belmont Abbey, and other private donors.
For more information: Karen Hite Jacob. 704-461-6012, www.bac.edu or https://www.facebook.com/BelmontAbbeyArts/
This concert replaces an earlier scheduled event on the same day at the same time. Because of the pandemic that ensemble decided it was not wise to tour at this time. We thank the Bechtler Ensemble for stepping in. Friar David Kessinger, the most senior professed monk at Belmont Abbey, died on Feb. 7. A person of many talents and interests, he loved the arts, especially classical music. He was fond of Schubert. It is fitting we dedicate this program to him.