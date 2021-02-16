 Skip to main content
Arts at the Abbey presents the Bechtler Ensemble
Arts at the Abbey presents the Bechtler Ensemble

  • Updated
Bechtler Ensemble

The Bechtler Ensemble is made up of Lenora Cox Leggatt, violin; Vasily Gorkovsky, viola, and Tanja Bechtler, cello.

 Photos by Chuck Eaton

BELMONT —The Bechtler Ensemble will bring string trios from 20th century Finland, Hungary, and France as well as the beloved Austrian composer Schubert to Arts at the Abbey. Other composers featured on the program include Kodaly, Sibelius, Cras, and Dohnanyi.

Tanja Bechtler is the artistic director of the Bechtler Ensemble that is currently in residency at Queens University and has a music series at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Arts, Central Piedmont Community College, and at Queens University (all in Charlotte).

Tanja Bechtler

The ensemble features Lenora Cox Leggatt, violin; Vasily Gorkovsky, viola, and Tanja Bechtler, cello.

Lenora Leggatt

The concert is Monday, March 1, at 8 PM in the Abbey Basilica, Belmont Abbey, Belmont NC. Admission is free. A limited live audience will be admitted. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations are welcomed. The concert will also be live-streamed - https://www.belmontabbeycollege.edu/artslive/

Vasily Gorkovsky

To reserve a seat, call 704-461-6012 or email abbeyarts@bac.edu.

This series is made possible in part by the Associated Foundation, Inc. of Belmont, The Gaston Community Foundation, The Monks of Belmont Abbey, and other private donors.

For more information: Karen Hite Jacob. 704-461-6012, www.bac.edu or https://www.facebook.com/BelmontAbbeyArts/

This concert replaces an earlier scheduled event on the same day at the same time. Because of the pandemic that ensemble decided it was not wise to tour at this time. We thank the Bechtler Ensemble for stepping in. Friar David Kessinger, the most senior professed monk at Belmont Abbey, died on Feb. 7. A person of many talents and interests, he loved the arts, especially classical music. He was fond of Schubert. It is fitting we dedicate this program to him.

