Taste of Charlotte pushed back to June, 2021

The Taste of Charlotte Festival, North Carolina’s largest food festival, previously re-scheduled for September 18-20, and the Race to the Taste 5K, have been postponed until 2021 due to the current Government Regulations surrounding COVID-19.
The event offers more than 100 menu items for sampling from a collection of Charlotte’s hottest restaurants along with a mix of family entertainment, unique shopping, live music, kid’s activities, and a wide array of beer and fine wine.
There is no cost for admission to the Taste of Charlotte Festival, guests purchase coins for restaurant
samples, drinks and activities.
The new dates for the Taste of Charlotte is Friday, June 11, 2021 through Sunday, June 13, 2021.
The Taste of Charlotte Festival is accepting applications for all restaurants or businesses interested in participating in the 2021 event. The festival restaurants and sponsors need can be found at www.tasteofcharlotte.com.
Celebrating 22 years of Taste, the event is locally owned and managed by Centurion Entertainment,
Inc.
