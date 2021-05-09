Leigh Meier

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The most rewarding part of my job is when a patient or a family member remember me and tell others that I eased their anxiety, made their visit easier or more comfortable.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The biggest challenge of my job is to remain empathetic and to try to see where others are coming from when they are experiencing a medical emergency.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

The biggest change to my job because of the pandemic was the visitor restrictions within the facilities. It is more difficult to provide care to those patients who have caregivers without them present. Also, having visitors can relieve a patient’s anxiety and stress. Our team works hard to ensure that family members remain updated, despite the restrictions.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?