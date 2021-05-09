Nomination comments:
She is determined and focused, and intelligent and works for the best of patients.
Getting to know Leigh
Name: Leigh Meier
Age: 48
Home community: Mooresville, NC
Educational background:
Associates Degree in Nursing – 1995—Louise Harkey School of Nursing (Cabarrus College of Health Sciences), Concord, NC
Bachelor of Science in Nursing – 2018 – Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT
Master of Science in Nursing – 2020 – Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
Parents – Lester Wilkinson & Janice Fox Wilkinson
Husband – Scott Meier
Daughter – Ainsley Wilson
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
My Grandmother, Irelle Fowler Wilkinson, had suggested that I pursue nursing in high school, when I was exploring college options. At that time, I had no interest in nursing. In college, I had a close friend who was badly injured in an automobile accident. I watched these knowledgeable, highly competent nurses care for him. They were truly an integral part of a team of professionals that literally saved his life. That is when I realized that I wanted to be a nurse; specifically, an Emergency Nurse.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is when a patient or a family member remember me and tell others that I eased their anxiety, made their visit easier or more comfortable.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The biggest challenge of my job is to remain empathetic and to try to see where others are coming from when they are experiencing a medical emergency.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The biggest change to my job because of the pandemic was the visitor restrictions within the facilities. It is more difficult to provide care to those patients who have caregivers without them present. Also, having visitors can relieve a patient’s anxiety and stress. Our team works hard to ensure that family members remain updated, despite the restrictions.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
There are too many patients that stand out to choose just one. I recently had a rewarding moment when a patient and her daughter came to the Emergency Department. I had cared for the mother at the beginning of the pandemic. We remembered their original visit and I was able to learn how she was doing since her diagnosis.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
I would like people to know that nurses are highly trained professionals who work as part of a team. No one individual on the team, whether doctors, environmental services, radiology staff, registration staff, respiratory therapists, nurses, care partners, or countless others, can provide the care needed without the entire team.