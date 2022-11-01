From whimsical to functional, diversity of clay displayed in new exhibition

This Thursday The Galleries will open its doors to share its most popular annual exhibition with the public. Clay features 30 well-known and emerging North Carolina potters and ceramicists, and the hundreds of pieces we've curated for this collection show off the variety of talent that exists in our state.

From whimsical sculptures help our minds escape the world for a moment to functional pieces to hold our ramen noodles, there is something for everyone to enjoy. As always, all works are available for sale, making this the perfect opportunity for holiday shopping.

Clay, an exhibition and sale featuring North Carolina potters and ceramicists runs Thursday, November 3, 2022 - Saturday, January 21, 2023 and is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank.

Admission to The Galleries is always free. Hours: Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Galleries are located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Meet the Artists

Artists Reception

Thursday, Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m.

The Galleries

Free event with cash bar.

Learn about the Exhibition

Curator's Exhibition Orientation

Thursday, November 10, 11 a.m.

The Galleries

Free

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (Nov. 2 - 8)

Funkytown Sketch Club: Old Courthouse – Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. – noon. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 65 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Dancing for the Arts - Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. A dance competition that pairs local stars with professional dancers on the Davis stage, Dancing for the Arts is a fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council that begins with a cocktail buffet and ends with a dance party at Flywheel Concord until midnight; $125; tickets go on sale; Box Office: 704-920-2753, Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4 or online anytime: https://bit.ly/2mrsK9U.

The Living Room Reading Series presents Family Ties by Daniel Goldstein – Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. Based on the CBS television series, one of the most beloved television families of the 1980s takes to the stage. Twenty years have passed and Alex P. Keaton, now running for Congress, returns to his parents’ Columbus home with his sisters, Mallory and Jennifer, who are parents of their own. Gathered together once again, they relive some of the most important moments from their childhood—the growing pains, heartbreaks, and reconciliations—with fondness and appreciation for simpler times that defined a generation. Recommended for all ages; Cost is free; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information, visit www.octconcord.com.

Next Week (Nov. 9 - 13)

Curator’s Talk: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Learn the techniques and behind-the-scenes stories of artists featured in The Galleries’ Clay exhibition. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. Free and open to the public; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Upcoming

Funkytown Sketch Club: Birritaco – Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 288 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Sons of Serendip - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. As finalists from America's Got Talent, Sons of Serendip was called "the most musically talented act on the show" by Howie Mandel and Howard Stern. Since then the quartet’s classical arrangements of popular songs have taken the world by storm. Made up of four friends who came together while graduate students at Boston University, this unique and dynamic group consists of lead vocalist Micah Christian, pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and harpist Mason Morton. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $40; cabarrusartscouncil.org/sons-of-serendip Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Art on the Go - Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public.To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-1/#register-accordion

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab. We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with santa claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).