Jiggy With the Piggy runs through Sunday

The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, a Top 20 Event in the Southeast, begins today with this evening's Jiggy with the Piggy 5K.

Annual barbecue festival runs from Wednesday, May 11, through Sunday May 15. The festival will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, and an exciting kids’ zone. This year there will be vendors who ensure the kids zone activities are affordable for all families.

Rides are $2 each or $10 for a wristband. New this year is the ninja course and an axe throwing area where children and adults can try out their throwing skills.

People's Choice Pork Contest

One of the most popular events at Jiggy is the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The 50 barbeque competition teams from across the U.S. compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society in the United States.

You can taste the competing team’s cooking expertise by purchasing a $10 ticket for the People’s Choice Pork Tasting Contest. You will receive ten samples of pork and then cast your vote for the best one. You will want to hurry and get your tickets for this contest. Limited tickets go on sale at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 14. The Pork Tasting Event is from noon- until 2 p.m. (or until the pork is gone) that same day. Find the large white tent at N.E. Research Campus Drive to purchase tickets and to participate in the contest.

Here is the schedule of events after Wednesday's 5K at 6:30 p.m.:

Thursday, May 12

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market – corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard & Vance Avenue

6 p.m. Thursdays on Main, a free concert, featuring New Local – Veterans Park

Friday, May 13

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. - Festival Opens to the Public - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Carnival Rides, and More

7 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw Concert - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Red Dirt Revival Opening Act

Fireworks follow the concert

9 p.m. – Festival Closes

Saturday, May 14

KCBS BBQ Competition - Throughout the day the professional barbeque teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

9 a.m. – Jiggy Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Music, Carnival Rides, and More

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja Course.

Rides are $2/$10 wristband

Noon – 2 p.m. People's Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

(Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.

5 p.m. – Jiggy Festival Closes

Sunday, May 15

1-3 p.m. – Sunday Music Series, a free concert, featuring Side Step Delux – Veterans Park