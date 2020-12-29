 Skip to main content
Dunker and Murphy make Dean’s Honor Roll
Higher education

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

The following students from your area made the list:

Davidson – William James Dunker and Brendan Joseph Murphy.

The Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

