Editor's Note This is the second of a three-part series on what is happening in the United Methodist Church.

In an earlier column, I shared about the current local and national splintering of The United Methodist Church. This division causes sadness, anger, and confusion among United Methodists and outside observers.

What’s the source of the disaffiliation of a small minority of members and congregations from the majority of the denomination?

United Methodists, like all other people in our society, have different views of human sexuality. Many of us assume that our own sexual orientation and behavior ought to be that of all other people. Human sexuality has become a flash-point in churches, workplaces, schools, and government.

People ask: How does one’s sexual orientation and practice fit into Christianity? Can not only monogamous heterosexuals but also LBGTIAQ+ (Lesbian, Bi-sexual, Gay, Transsexual, Intersex, Asexual, Queer, plus others) persons exhibit a holy Christian lifestyle? Can both heterosexual and LBGTIAQ+ persons participate fully in the life of a local congregation? Can a LGBTIAQ+ person be ordained as clergy? What about same-sex marriages?

All United Methodists do not agree on answers to the above questions. One of Methodism’s basic theological affirmations, given to us by our founder John Wesley, is “think and let think.” Some Methodists agree with the current UMC positions. Others want changes. Others want no changes ever. While most United Methodists are in the middle, we have no consensus.

Different interpretations of the Bible

Underlying this debate are different ways of interpreting the Bible. The Bible was compiled over centuries by multiple authors in many different cultural settings addressing a wide variety of issues. United Methodists believe that the Bible was inspired by God, contains all we need to know about salvation, and is the primary source for Christian doctrine.

Yet, all of us interpret the Bible through our own lens. Our human tendency is to find Scriptures that affirm views that we already possess. When Satan confronted Jesus in the wilderness, Satan quoted Scripture to challenge Jesus.

Throughout history, Christians have highlighted texts that conform with their own beliefs and ignore other texts. Most Christians do not observe the dietary rules of Leviticus and thus eat pork and shellfish. We no longer send people with skin disease out of the community. Only a few Christians give 10% of their income to God or welcome immigrants into their homes.

Jesus spoke most often about care for the poor and our excessive love of money, yet most of us are very protective of our own money. We no longer stone adulterers nor practice slavery. Some Christians believe that only celibate men can be clergy.

The Bible offers at least two very different views about human sexuality. This tension is the source of the current turmoil in The United Methodist Church.

On the conservative side, using seven out of 31,173 biblical verses, some United Methodists believe that homosexuality and a few other sexual behaviors are a primary sin. Persons who are anything other than heterosexual, either in orientation or behavior, ought to repent before they can be part of a church. The conservatives love the sinner but hate the sin.

Conservative United Methodists restrict the participation of LBGTQIA+ persons in congregations, insist that no practicing LBGTQIA+ person may be a pastor, prohibit clergy from performing a same-sex wedding in a United Methodist congregation, and will tolerate no flexibility in these views.

On the progressive side, other United Methodists emphasize that all persons are of sacred worth, formed by God as wonderfully made, and welcomed fully in church. Jesus preached that we should “love one another as I have loved you” and not cast stones or see splinters in another person’s eye while ignoring the log in our own.

Because Jesus himself never spoke about human sexual orientation or behavior (other than adultery and divorce), and because the current United Methodist rules are that self-avowed, practicing LBGTIQIA+ persons cannot be clergy and same-sex weddings prohibited, progressive United Methodists want to be more welcoming and change some of our restrictive rules.

But, resolution of the disagreement does not only depend on the number of verses in Scripture on one side or another. What does history, reason, and experience teach us?

Christian history of sexuality

Christian history reveals different perspectives about human sexuality. Jesus did not marry. Paul never mentioned a wife, while some of Jesus’ disciples were married. In the medieval church, Roman Catholic clergy were celibate, unmarried men. A major cause of the Protestant Reformation was to allow clergymen to marry. The Church has always had and still has clergy and laity who reflect a wide spectrum of sexual orientations and behaviors.

Science and research are providing us with growing knowledge about gender, sexual orientation, and human sexuality. There is increasing acknowledgement that sexual orientation for everyone is generated less by choice and more by genetics, nurture, and culture.

Finally, on a personal level, each of us is learning and experiencing more about ourselves and about our family’s, friends’, and neighbors’ sexuality. Many of us are discovering that people we love express their sexuality in ways different from our own. And, we still love them!

Both strong conservatives and insistent progressives believe that the other has misinterpreted the Bible, tradition, reason, and personal experience. As a result, some family members, life-long friends, and church members who have worshipped, prayed, and served with one another are no longer speaking and choosing to worship separately. Humility is rarely seen.

As for me, I must be humble before God about what I know and do not know about sexuality. The Bible, to me, is not absolute in one direction or another. I know the complex history of the Church universal. I have family and friends who exhibit a wide range of sexual orientations and behaviors. Ultimately, I am choosing that grace will always prevail over judgementalism.

Next week: How is the conflict over human sexuality affecting local United Methodist congregations?