Cabarrus College of Health Sciences announces new scholarships

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has announced several new student scholarships. These scholarships are designed to make the college accessible and affordable for everyone and emphasize the college's mission to educate healthcare professionals who will make a difference in their community.

"At Cabarrus College, students receive an education that is unrivaled in value. We are already the least expensive private college in North Carolina, and these additional scholarship opportunities will make health science education affordability unrivaled," said Christine L. Corsello, MS, Dean for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. "With experienced faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, we provide our students with everything they need to succeed as healthcare professionals."

The impact of financial aid is evident, especially for scholarship recipient Natiwya Crank, who said, “I am sincerely honored to have been selected as a scholarship recipient, which has allowed me to continue my education. As I, along with other scholarship recipients, continue our academic pursuits as nurses, occupational therapists, surgical technologists, medical assistants, medical imagers, respiratory therapists, and more, these awards will assist us in paying it forward in service.”

In order to qualify for scholarships, new students only need to complete an application for admission and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

There are several awards that are available specifically for new students who enroll in college directly from high school (i.e., within one year of their high school graduation). It is important to note that students who have previously earned college credits (e.g., through Advanced Placement, Early College, or Dual Credit courses) while in high school are still eligible for these awards. In order to be considered full-time for the purposes of these awards, a student must be enrolled in 12 credit hours or more each semester.

Each of these scholarships is "stackable," meaning they can be combined with other forms of financial aid to help cover the cost of attendance.

The Cabarrus Cares Award

The Cabarrus Cares Award is a need-based institutional aid award for new students who enroll full-time directly from a North Carolina High School. As a need-based scholarship, the value of the Cabarrus Cares Award will vary depending on the student's financial need. This will eliminate or virtually eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for students by covering all unmet needs.

Brianna Shaw, who is pursuing an Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant, is grateful for receiving the 2022-2023 Cabarrus Cares Scholarship. She said, “As a result of your contribution, I have the ability to continue my education as a full-time student while lifting the financial hardship. This will allow me to focus on my studies to provide high-quality clinical competency in the Occupational therapy profession.”

Merit Scholarships are a form of institutional aid awarded to new students who enroll full-time directly from a North Carolina High School. The three levels of award are based on high school academic performance (Grade Point Average) and standardized test scores (ACT or SAT). Merit Scholarships are a great way to help ease the financial burden of attending college.

The 1942 Club Award

The 1942 Club Award is a need-based institutional aid award for new students who enroll full-time directly from high school with a 3.0 high school GPA and demonstrated financial need. The number of recipients will be determined by the fund balance of the 1942 Club. The Alumni Legacy Scholarship is a new student scholarship for dependents of previous Cabarrus College graduates.

The N.C. Community College Partners Award

The North Carolina Community College (NCCC) Partners Award is a need-based scholarship for new transfer students who enroll full-time directly from Central Piedmont Community College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, or Stanly Community College. To qualify, students must have a Community College cumulative GPA of 3.0 from the last partner institution attended. The NCCC Partners Award is similar to the Cabarrus Cares Award as it covers all unmet financial need.

“The financial aid office is very excited to add these scholarships to our financial aid package arsenal as we continue to work with students to keep out-of-pocket expenses as low as possible,” said Director of Financial Aid Valerie Richard. “These new scholarships will make a huge difference in the lives of our students and put the obtainment of a college degree within their reach.”

Numerous other scholarships are available for transfer students, undergraduates, those seeking a second bachelor's degree, students working for Atrium Health, and students already enrolled at Cabarrus College.

For more information about the scholarships available or how to apply for scholarships with Cabarrus College, visit https://atriumhealth.org/education/cabarrus-college-of-health-sciences/financial-information/scholarships