Cabarrus Dance Academy will present their 77th Annual Showcase on Saturday, May 20, at A.L. Brown High School.

This year’s recital theme is “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” with dances inspired by the Dr. Seuss book. The studio will feature performances from the twelve graduating Seniors, the Lee-etes, the CDA Ballet Company, CDA Proteges and dancers ages 2 ½ and up! Dancers finishing five, 10, and 15 years of training will be honored.

The routines at each showcase are staged and choreographed by the faculty of the academy who include Alisha Almond, Hillman Brown, Laurie Flora, Korighan Gabriel, Tammy Jordan, Jordan Karas, Stacey Lewis, Ashley Meendering, Katie Montalto, Lisa Niblock, Missy Parks, Olivia Rosenthal, Rachel Vick, Jennifer Wedner, and Jayme Yodice. Anna Davis, Alyssa Gray, and Maddie Howard are the talented college interns who have assisted the teaching faculty all season.

The production will be presented in three segments divided by age groups under the direction of Laurie Flora and Jennifer Wedner. Recital times are: Saturday May 20, at 10:30 a.m. (Pre-K to 1st Grade), 2:30 p.m. (2nd Grade-5th Grade Elementary), and 6:30 p.m. (Middle and High School dancers). General Admission is free! A limited number of reserved seats may be purchased on the studio website: www.cabarrusdance.com.