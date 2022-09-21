CHURCH EVENTS: Homecomings, spiritual festival and fall sales

Small speaking at fall spiritual event

CONCORD — The Concord First Presbyterian Church Women is inviting all interested to attend its annual fall spiritual event on Saturday, Oct. 1, at noon.

The event will include a talk, “Reaching Beyond Our Own Table,” by dynamic speaker the Rev. Lorenzo R. Small Sr. and a box lunch catered by Second Course. The cost is $12. Make reservations by Sept. 26 by emailing Suzanne.russell@firstpresconcord.org or calling the church office at 704-788-2100.

Small is the pastor of the historic First United Presbyterian Church in uptown Charlotte. He grew up in Dunn, and graduated from N.C. A&T University before embarking on a professional career in business. He was ordained as a minister in 2006 in Minnesota before returning to North Carolina later that year. He has served churches in North Carolina and South Carolina and has been pastor at First United Presbyterian since 2017. He has a Master of Divinity Degree from Union Presbyterian Seminary.

Second Course is a Concord nonprofit that works with formerly incarcerated people reentering society. It offers training in the culinary arts and responsible living strategies as well as assistance with job placement.

The fall spiritual event will be in Davis Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 65 Church St. N., Concord.

New Gilead celebrating homecoming

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO is celebrating homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m.

The guest speaker for the morning worship service will be Dr. David Nelson, president of Catawba College.

A covered-dish luncheon will follow the worship service. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

North Kannapolis homecoming service

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual homecoming service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jim Edminson from Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, where he serves as assistant to the president, editor of Charity and Children, and director of marketing and public relations for the N.C. Baptist Aging Ministry.

The church is at 312 Locust St. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.

Annual Lord’s acre sale at Boger

Boger Reformed Church's annual Lord’s acre sale will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with barbecue, grilled chicken plates, desserts, crafts and canned goods.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a yard sale, ham biscuits and barbecue. Eat in or take out. For more information on the day of the yard sale, call 704-782-4019. The church is at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

51st annual bazaar and harvest sale

St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off N.C. 200, will hold its 51st annual bazaar and harvest sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with breakfast biscuits served from 8-10 a.m., hot dogs served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and chicken noodle dinners served from 4-7 p.m.

Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts, quilts/blankets, plants and much more will be for sale.

There will be a silent auction on specialty items. For information, call 704-782-6677 before day of sale. For food orders on the day of the sale, call 704-723-1143.