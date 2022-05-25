Church events: hot dogs, chicken, yard sale and singing

Yard and hot dog sale

Wil-MAR Park Baptist Church is having its annual yard and hot dog sale Saturday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rain date will be Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 584 Wilmar St. NW in Concord.

New Covenant Special Singing

New Covenant Baptist Church is having its fifth Sunday Night Special Singing on Sunday, May 29, starting at 6 p.m.

Special singers are Second Chance Music Ministry. The minister is Pastor Roger Steadman. The church is at 1400 Stone Ave., Kannapolis.

Hot dog and yard sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a hot dog sale and yard sale on Saturday, June 4. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hot dogs and homemade desserts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Vacation Bible School

Franklin Heights Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School from June 12-15 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 4 years through sixth grade.

Dinner will be served nightly. The church is at 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis. This year the theme is Kookaburra Coast — Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.

Chicken barbecue sale at Harmony

Harmony United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru barbecue chicken sale Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Plates will include a half barbecue chicken, baked beans, red slaw and bread. The cost is $12 per plate.

Harmony is at 101 White St. NW, Concord. The pastor is Thad Brown.