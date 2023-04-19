Mint to Be Baby Shower slated for May 6

The spring Mint to Be Baby Shower will be held Saturday, May 6, from 2-5 p.m. at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Mint to Be Carolinas supports single and married expectant mothers in our community through counseling, education and advocacy.

The Community Baby Shower at the McGill is a one-of-a-kind event that will empower mothers of our community and surrounding areas with essential needs and valuable information from local resources of our community.

This baby shower is significant and special way to reach back in our community where it matters the most and give back to our mothers.

Mint to Be of the Carolinas' goal is to be a safe place for mothers regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or economic status. These women can rely on Mint to Be for support when facing life challenges and transitions or seeking personal development.

This event is made possible by our corporate and nonprofit partners and volunteers who share the vision of providing essential services and items to improve the quality of life for the mothers in our community.

The Mint To Be Spring Community Baby Shower event will welcome 100 expectant mothers from the city of Concord.

How to help

Mint to Be is accepting donations for the baby shower and throughout the year. Needs include:

Diapers (Sizes 1-4)

Wipes

Baby clothing (girl, boy and neutral)

Essential items (bottles, baby body care)

Car seats

Strollers

Baby blankets

Donations also may be made at McGill Baptist, the Amazon Registry or directly to Mint to Be of the Carolinas. Checks should be payable to Mint to Be of the Carolinas. For the PayPal link, visit their website at minttobecarolinas.com.

Presbyterian BBQ chicken dinner

On Saturday, April 22, the Kannapolis Area Presbyterian Men will hold a barbecue chicken dinner cookout at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

The meal that will consist of a half barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink for $15. They will begin serving at 11 a.m. for eat-in or takeout and will cook and serve until all the food is gone.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support CVAN (Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network) which provides safety, shelter and support for battered women and their children.

Annual plant sale for Kneeling Gardeners

The Kneeling Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis. (across from A L Brown High School)

The Kneeling Gardeners is a volunteer organization of gardeners from around the area who grow local plants for an annual fund raiser. Plants include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, herbs, houseplants, decorative potted plants and more.

The Kneeling Gardeners meet on the fourth Monday of each month in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC.