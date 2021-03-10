COLUMN: A country in need of a change

On the night of January 6, 2021, the day the demonstrators attacked the United States Capital I was watching a television news report with a young man from the Republic of the Congo, in Africa. As we watched the violence he commented “This, the nation of the United States of America, has been doomed by God because they have forgotten the God that made it a great nation, like none other. Their minds were once on God and built this nation on His Word and principles. Their forefathers came from Europe seeking to worship Jesus Christ. Their eyes were once on how to worship God and His Son Jesus. However, they have long left that course looking for personal riches. Today is just an example of God’s punishment that is coming.”

My response to him was that this country can change as many of the countries in Africa have done, where there is a great revival, and the churches are filled with God’s Spirit. It is never too late for a return to God. As we find in the Gospel of Matthew, John the Baptist and Jesus started their earthly ministries with the theme, “Repent, for the Kingdom of God is at hand.” In essence John, the last prophet of the Old Testament and Jesus, God’s Son, our Savior, were saying turn from your sin to the King of Kings who is now available in person to make you free and prepare you for eternal life in heaven.