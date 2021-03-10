COLUMN: A country in need of a change

On the night of January 6, 2021, the day the demonstrators attacked the United States Capital I was watching a television news report with a young man from the Republic of the Congo, in Africa. As we watched the violence he commented “This, the nation of the United States of America, has been doomed by God because they have forgotten the God that made it a great nation, like none other. Their minds were once on God and built this nation on His Word and principles. Their forefathers came from Europe seeking to worship Jesus Christ. Their eyes were once on how to worship God and His Son Jesus. However, they have long left that course looking for personal riches. Today is just an example of God’s punishment that is coming.”
My response to him was that this country can change as many of the countries in Africa have done, where there is a great revival, and the churches are filled with God’s Spirit. It is never too late for a return to God. As we find in the Gospel of Matthew, John the Baptist and Jesus started their earthly ministries with the theme, “Repent, for the Kingdom of God is at hand.” In essence John, the last prophet of the Old Testament and Jesus, God’s Son, our Savior, were saying turn from your sin to the King of Kings who is now available in person to make you free and prepare you for eternal life in heaven.
The Apostle John makes it as clear as can be in the most familiar verse from the Bible given to us by Jesus, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, NKJV). Yes, our Lord is not happy with the direction the United States has been going, for as long as I can remember, away from God and His Son Jesus Christ. Never-the-less, this wonderful promise of our Savior is open to every person who dares to trust Him and accept the full and meaningful life that only He can give.
His promises will last forever. If each Christian, in America, would tell that story of Jesus to one person, revival would start immediately.
The next verse John makes it clear that Jesus did not come to condemn the world and neither did he come to condemn our country, “For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world but through Him might be saved” (John 3:17, NKJV). I believe that God still loves the people of our nation. We can return to fulfilling the great commission in sending the Gospel to every other nation. American Christians must come together with that one goal given to us by Jesus, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you, and lo, I am with you always even to the end of the age.” “Amen.”
If you agree say “Amen” and get busy being a Great Commission Christian. Pray that the United States will turn to our Lord Jesus Christ and pray that we will all work to make “Great Commission brothers and sisters.”