COLUMN: A dear John letter to God

I remember when I was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War the best time of day was walking to the consolidated mailroom to check my mail. I was so possessed with receiving my mail, I sometimes would dream about forgetting my combination to the box and not being able to open it knowing letters were in the box. Such a thought was devastating and the sadness was overwhelming. Those of you who were ever far away from your loved ones understand what joy I received from a letter from my wife, Barbara, and kids confirming they were all right.

Yet, letters did not always bring joy for everyone at that mail room because, frequently I saw men walking away more angry than sad. They had received what we used to call a “Dear John Letter.” These were letters from a wife or girlfriend informing the airman their loved one had found someone else. Thank God I never experienced the receipt of such a letter, but I can imagine what it does to service men and women already under stress from being in a combat zone. Such letters are unthinkable, but we know life does not always turn out the way we planned.