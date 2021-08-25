COLUMN: A dear John letter to God

I remember when I was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War the best time of day was walking to the consolidated mailroom to check my mail. I was so possessed with receiving my mail, I sometimes would dream about forgetting my combination to the box and not being able to open it knowing letters were in the box. Such a thought was devastating and the sadness was overwhelming. Those of you who were ever far away from your loved ones understand what joy I received from a letter from my wife, Barbara, and kids confirming they were all right.
Yet, letters did not always bring joy for everyone at that mail room because, frequently I saw men walking away more angry than sad. They had received what we used to call a “Dear John Letter.” These were letters from a wife or girlfriend informing the airman their loved one had found someone else. Thank God I never experienced the receipt of such a letter, but I can imagine what it does to service men and women already under stress from being in a combat zone. Such letters are unthinkable, but we know life does not always turn out the way we planned.
Considering the number of people who have left the church in the last 20 years, I wonder if these professing Christians talked to God about their decision, thereby sending Him a verbal “Dear John” letter. But instead, they just turned their lives away from God and walked away never looking back. In the Bible there is the story Jesus told about the Prodigal Son--the son evidently told the father about his intentions, because he asked his father for his share of the inheritance. In the case of leaving God, people are more apt to depart from God slowly neglecting Him by not reading His Word, praying, or meeting with other Christians by attending church. Sometimes I hear people say they left a particular congregation for one reason or another, but I have found most started their departure from God a long time before they left their church.
If men and women feel bad when their love ones leave them for another, how do we think God feels when one of His own decides to walk the way of Satan rather than listen to Him? Yes, the Bible tells us, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23, KJV). But, a true child of God does not want to sin and the Holy Spirit through our conscience will convict us of that sin and hopefully lead us back to Him.
If Christians knew the tears our Lord sheds for each person who leaves Him we would never think about leaving Him. He loves us and has provided a “Full and Meaningful” life during this journey down here below. When we are down, remember His Word, “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Casting all your care upon Him; for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7, NKJV)
Never forget our relationship with Jesus is eternal. He died that we may live and never have to worry about dying. “For God so love the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, KJV).