COLUMN: A prayer to remember

In the year 2000 the writer, Bruce Wilkerson, wrote the short book, “The Prayer of Jabez”. This book immediately became a best seller. Until that time, Jabez’s prayer, mostly known by Bible scholars, was hidden in 1 Chronicles, Chapter 4:9-10 in the middle of the recorded genealogy of the leaders of the twelve tribes of Israel. Many people passed over this wonderful prayer while breezing through important history that is very hard to digest.
Conversely, Jabez’s prayer offers much to guide our daily lives. Jabez asked God to extend his territory, giving him much more responsibility. However, he wanted God’s hand to guide him as he fulfilled his task. Also, Jabez asked God to keep him from evil and keep him from bringing pain to anyone.
As we serve God, shouldn’t we be asking God to give us a ministry and see us through to the accomplishment of the goals He has set out for us? In addition, our prayer should be, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil,” as Jesus has taught us.
When we read the passage, we cannot overlook the fact that Jabez was more honorable than all his brothers. Our Lord wants us to be honorable in our dealings with all people. Jabez had a great prayer, but Jesus has set the goal for all of us in our prayer lives
The result of Jabez’s prayer is very important for we need to know when we pray with an open heart that what we ask for is in God’s will and He will hear us. “This is the confidence we have in approaching Him: that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. (1 John 5:14, NIV). “Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, ‘Oh, that You would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let Your hand be with me and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain!”’ And God granted his request. (1 Chr. 4:10, NIV). I wonder how many of us can pray as Jabez asking for Him to let us do something for others.
When reading the book, “Radical” written by David Platt I earnestly questioned myself as to whether I am spreading the wonderful news of the salvation Jesus has given to me and using it to further God’s kingdom. When Christians evaluate what our Lord did for us in providing a full and meaningful life here below and has already paved the way for eternal life, shouldn’t we at least give a part of ourselves in bringing others to know Him? Although our salvation is free just think of what God paid to provide it. He let his only Son, Jesus, be tortured with excruciating pain, mocked and driven up a high hill to be crucified, the very worst death a person could face in that day. He did this at no cost to us but caused Almighty God to turn his head and not look while His Son, Jesus gave it all for undeserving people such as us.
My prayer today is that Christians will read the prayer of Jabez and adopt it as a guide for daily prayer and living. Can’t we expand our territory just a little in fulfilling others needs and letting them know that whatever we do is for the glory of our Lord Jesus. Remember, God loves us and wants the best for each of us, but He may want us to be the instrument He uses to bring joy to someone else.