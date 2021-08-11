COLUMN: A prayer to remember

In the year 2000 the writer, Bruce Wilkerson, wrote the short book, “The Prayer of Jabez”. This book immediately became a best seller. Until that time, Jabez’s prayer, mostly known by Bible scholars, was hidden in 1 Chronicles, Chapter 4:9-10 in the middle of the recorded genealogy of the leaders of the twelve tribes of Israel. Many people passed over this wonderful prayer while breezing through important history that is very hard to digest.

Conversely, Jabez’s prayer offers much to guide our daily lives. Jabez asked God to extend his territory, giving him much more responsibility. However, he wanted God’s hand to guide him as he fulfilled his task. Also, Jabez asked God to keep him from evil and keep him from bringing pain to anyone.

As we serve God, shouldn’t we be asking God to give us a ministry and see us through to the accomplishment of the goals He has set out for us? In addition, our prayer should be, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil,” as Jesus has taught us.

When we read the passage, we cannot overlook the fact that Jabez was more honorable than all his brothers. Our Lord wants us to be honorable in our dealings with all people. Jabez had a great prayer, but Jesus has set the goal for all of us in our prayer lives