COLUMN: A song about God

“He can turn the tides and calm the angry sea.
He alone decides who writes the symphony
He lights every star that makes the darkness bright
He keeps watch all through each and lonely night
He still finds the time to hears a child’s first prayer
Saint or sinner calls and always find him there
Though it makes him sad to see the way we live
He’ll always say “I forgive”
In 1954 Southern Gospel songwriter, Richard Mullan, did a fabulous job in describing the accolades and power of, Jesus Christ while only using the pronoun “He.” Mullan was sure that true believers would have no trouble identifying the antecedent to the pronoun as Jesus. Jesus being God is the only one who can do these remarkable things which we call miracles but are just natural for Jesus.
One year later in 1955 the first recording was released by Al Hibbler. Although it was a God Song competing in the popular song market it reached number 4 on the Billboard’s chart of Best Sellers in stores. “He” has been recorded by many popular singing artists including The McGuire Sisters. Andy Williams and. Elvis Presley making it an all-time favorite.
WIKIPEDIA identifies it as “A song about God.” I agree wholeheartedly and believe those who know Jesus as Savior also agree.
This beautiful song has been a favorite of mine since the release in 1955, my senior year in high school. However, for some reason I was just recently struck by the most important words of the song, “Though it makes Him sad to see the way we live, He’ll say I forgive.” God is sad when people reject His only begotten Son, Jesus or be sentenced to eternal death in hell. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” John 3:16, NKJV). Also, the Apostle Peter tells us that God wants no one to be lost. “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Pet.3:9. NKJV).
I believe the writer of the song was concerned that If God does not forgive us of our sins, we will never enter heaven and this can only come through Jesus, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, through the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7, NKJV.
The first step to a new life in Jesus is to admit we are a sinner and turn from that sin. We do this through what is identified in the Bible as repentance. “I tell you, no: but unless you repent you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3, NKJV). This is like going one direction and turning around the other way, in this case from the sin that keeps you from serving God to the way of serving Jesus.