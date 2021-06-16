COLUMN: A song about God

WIKIPEDIA identifies it as “A song about God.” I agree wholeheartedly and believe those who know Jesus as Savior also agree.

This beautiful song has been a favorite of mine since the release in 1955, my senior year in high school. However, for some reason I was just recently struck by the most important words of the song, “Though it makes Him sad to see the way we live, He’ll say I forgive.” God is sad when people reject His only begotten Son, Jesus or be sentenced to eternal death in hell. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” John 3:16, NKJV). Also, the Apostle Peter tells us that God wants no one to be lost. “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Pet.3:9. NKJV).

I believe the writer of the song was concerned that If God does not forgive us of our sins, we will never enter heaven and this can only come through Jesus, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, through the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7, NKJV.