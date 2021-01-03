COLUMN: A time to look back

“And I am sure that God who began a good work in you will keep right on helping you grow in his grace until his task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” (Philippians 1:6)

Invariably, the six days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is a time when we look back at the year and reflect upon our successes and our failures. We look at the good times and the bad times. Obviously 2020 will have many more bad times. Most of us even make resolutions for the new year that we rarely keep. Yet, it’s important that we bring closure to the past year and make sure that we’ve learned and grown from whatever came our way. Indeed, real growth can come this time of the year, if we learn to “leave things inside us” rather than “leaving things behind us”, as G.K. Chesterton told us in his book, The Romance of Rhyme.

The end of the year is also an important time to evaluate our spiritual growth. Sure, we should look at and learn from the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that 2020 has brought us. However, we should also pay some attention to the spiritual side of our journey as well.