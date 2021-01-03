COLUMN: A time to look back

“And I am sure that God who began a good work in you will keep right on helping you grow in his grace until his task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” (Philippians 1:6)
Invariably, the six days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is a time when we look back at the year and reflect upon our successes and our failures. We look at the good times and the bad times. Obviously 2020 will have many more bad times. Most of us even make resolutions for the new year that we rarely keep. Yet, it’s important that we bring closure to the past year and make sure that we’ve learned and grown from whatever came our way. Indeed, real growth can come this time of the year, if we learn to “leave things inside us” rather than “leaving things behind us”, as G.K. Chesterton told us in his book, The Romance of Rhyme.
The end of the year is also an important time to evaluate our spiritual growth. Sure, we should look at and learn from the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that 2020 has brought us. However, we should also pay some attention to the spiritual side of our journey as well.
Each year I ask myself, “Am I farther along in my walk with Jesus that I was the year before”? It’s a question that each of us should ask. The fact is God expects us to look at ourselves and take account of where we stand in our relationship with Him. You see, when we repented of our sins and asked Jesus to come and live in our hearts, it didn’t mean that we just dropped a few bad habits. Repentance means that we want to change everything about our lives and move in a different direction. We should be running towards God instead of away from Him. Are you still running in the same direction?
There are a number of other barometers that can help us determine just how much we have grown. My list is not all-inclusive, but it’s a good start and deals with some very basic standards about Christian growth.
Probably the most important question that you should ask yourself is, “Have I looked more like Christ this year”? It may sound a little arrogant, but it’s biblical. “But just as He who called you is holy, so be holy in all you do.” (1 Peter 1:15) Are you more Christ-like in your actions and thoughts?
The Bible calls the process of becoming more Christ-like “sanctification”. Complete sanctification doesn’t happen overnight. It’s gradual and should increase from year to year. It also requires that we grow in the knowledge God’s word. That is why Jesus said, “Sanctify them by your truth; your word is truth”. (John 17:17) So, have you grown in the knowledge of God’s word?
Have you been a better witness for Christ? Jesus tells us at Matthew 28:19-20, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Have you lead anyone to Christ, or have you encouraged anyone to even want to know Christ after looking at your life? If not, perhaps you feel as convicted as the four leprous men in II Kings. After stealing silver, gold, and clothing, they said to each other, “We’re not doing right. This is a day of good news and we are keeping it to ourselves”. (II Kings 7:9)
Finally, do you attend church regularly? God expects us to go to church. That is why He says at Hebrews 10:25, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching”. The truth is we are commanded to attend church. More importantly, we are also commanded to encourage one another to go as well. When did you last invite someone to go to church with you?
Take a hard look at yourself as this year begins. You may not like all that you see, but don’t get discouraged. Remember what the poet, J. Sidlow Baxter, observed, “What God chooses, He cleanses. What God cleanses, He molds. What God molds, He fills. What God fills, He uses.”