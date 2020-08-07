COLUMN: All things work together

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28, NKJV)
Someone has said that if Romans 8 of the Bible is the high-water mark, then verse 28 is the pinnacle. Dr. Rueben A. Torrey, an American evangelist from many years ago, has called it a pillow for a tired heart. Many of us have pillowed our heads on this verse. Since it is one of the most quoted verses in the Bible, we need to understand what it truly means. The verse is probably misquoted more than properly quoted, and sometimes becomes a panacea (cure-all) rather than the pillow that it should be for true believing Christians.
The verse opens with “We know.” This is not head knowledge, but divine knowledge, and is common for true Christians. This comes from experiencing God through the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit, his leadership and his witness.
First, we have the divine knowledge that no matter what happens in our life as a Christian, it works for good — “All things, good and bad; bright and dark; sweet and bitter; easy and hard; happy and sad; in prosperity and poverty; good health and sickness; calm and storm; comfort and suffering; life and death.”
God is working in all things; there are no accidents. Joseph, with the coat of many colors, was sold into slavery but was able to look back over his life, which had been filled with many changes, disappointments and sufferings, yet could say to his brothers — who were responsible for his misfortune — “But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.” That is the kind of faith in God we need. We know that down deep in our soul, he is going to make things work out for good because he's the one who is motivating it.
We must next consider “Them that Love God.” All things do not work for good for everybody. The first and primary commandment is “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and mind.” One way of proving our love for Jesus is keeping his commandments — “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.” (John 14:15, ESV) — “Whoever has my commands and obeys them, he is the one who loves me. And he who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and manifest myself to him.” (John 14:21, ESV)
We have paid lip service to our love for Jesus for a long, long time. If you love him, you will be helping build his kingdom. What are we doing?
Finally, we must examine “To them who are called according to his purpose.” The term “called” is difficult for many to understand. It means those who have received the invitation and have accepted the divine call. They were born from above. They know from experience the love of God on a daily basis. God can use those that he has called, and they have answered with their lives, not just a reply with the mouth.
All things will not be for good until we have given our total self to Christ, and we can't be used for his will until we surrender all to him. My advice is for us not to go around using this verse with every Tom, Dick and Harry. It applies to God's children. Those who have his Spirit to guide them every day.
“Let this mind be in you, which was also in the Lord Jesus.” We must open our minds to this great spiritual truth, that “All things work together for good, to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
