COLUMN: Daughter to Dad: Why did God allow me to hurt like I did?

“Now if we are children, then we are heirs - heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” (Romans 8:17)

Recently, I wrote about my daughter’s automobile accident 17 years ago. The accident brought many scars - physical, mental and spiritual - and a lot of questions. A few weeks after she returned home, she looked me straight in the eye and asked, “Dad, why did God allow me to hurt like I did”?

Of all the questions she asked, that had to be the toughest one to answer. Clearly, Tori paid a heavy price for not having buckled her seatbelt. She sustained eight broken bones, endured two major operations, and coped with what is known as survivor guilt. It was the hard reality of how fortunate she is to be living when two other occupants of the vehicle died. All that being said, the only answer I could give her was to explain that God’s love for us is expressed through the gift of free will. In other words, He allows us to make our own decisions about how we live. And when we make the wrong ones, He promises to love us through the pain and tragedy that may follow.

I didn’t very much like that answer. At the time, it seemed shallow and incomplete. But if you think about, it really made sense and is an explanation for much of what troubles our world.