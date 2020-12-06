COLUMN: Salvation helps us to view sin differently

“But God be thanked that though you were slaves of sin, yet you obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine to which you were delivered.” (Romans 6:17)

I understand exactly what the Apostle Paul meant when he said, “You used to be slaves to sin”. But I didn’t understand it until I was born again. Salvation gave me a whole different perspective about the life I used to live.

The truth is I can’t believe some of the things I did, not to mention some of the things I said. It never registered with me that the lifestyle I had chosen was nothing more than a life of sin. In fact, I never gave it a second thought. I saw nothing wrong with how I was living. That is, not until I asked Jesus to come live in my heart.

Sin is natural for the unbeliever. Just like taking a breath, it’s not something I thought about. I was programmed to do it and did not have the moral compass to point me in the right direction.

But I have that compass now. Sin is no longer the natural thing for me to do because just as the Paul promised, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come”! (2 Corinthians 5:17)