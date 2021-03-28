COLUMN: Staying close to God helps us avoid life’s roadblocks

This modern-day parable emphasizes the importance of a close walk with Jesus. The winding road represents life with all its twists and turns. Indeed, we never really know what lies ahead in our lives or the “trees that will block our way”. However, we do know the one who does know. And if we choose to follow him, we can avoid much of the trouble that lies ahead.

Just how do we maintain that close walk? Prayer, Bible study, and church attendance help. In fact, I believe the abundant life that Jesus promises in John 10:10 can be more easily realized when we make sure these three practices become habits in our lives.

But the question really isn’t as much about how we maintain a close walk as it is about whether we will do our part. Prayer, Bible study, and church attendance do not come without work. Just like exercise, most of us have to force ourselves to do it until it becomes habit

God repeatedly assures us in his Word that he will do his part. In fact, there are hundreds of promises in the Bible and not one of them has been broken. Just as God told the Prophet Isaiah, “So shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth. It shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it”. (Isaiah 55:11)

Even with prayer, Bible study, and regular church attendance, no one is going to avoid all the roadblocks that life brings our way. But when they do come, God will give us the grace and peace to deal with them. That, too, is a promise directly out of his Word. “No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)