COLUMN: The promised remnant

Several years ago the pastor of a mega-church in Charlotte resigned, saying, “I could not take it anymore. The pressures are just too great for me.” Do you think that he might have been feeling that God had abandoned him? To our dismay it may seem that other Christian leaders could be saying America has been completely abandoned by God and that we are outnumbered by the foe. But we can be fully assured that when we have God on our side, we are the majority.
In addition to having God in our presence we find in the Old and New Testaments where God’s Word identifies a remnant, a small group of God’s followers, who continue to be loyal to Him. In the first instance God finds the Prophet Elijah in despair hiding from Queen Jezebel who was attempting to kill him. This great prophet told God that he was the only one left that had not bowed a knee to idols. God responded that he had reserved a remnant of 7000 who had not bowed to Baal (1 Kings 19:18, NKJV). In essence God was telling Elijah, you are not alone I have a great mission ready for you which ended up with God lifting Elijah to heaven on a chariot of fire.
In a similar situation the Apostle Paul identified a small remnant of people in Israel that were genuinely called of God. (Romans 11:1-6). If we paralleled this with our country, we know we would find a trace of people still God’s loyal servants.
Paul asked a great question to the Christians in Rome when he asked them if God had forgotten the people of Israel and then instantly answered His own question, by saying “God forbid” or let it not be Lord. Paul knew that God was real to Him and still evident in his life and many others.
Paul had a valid concern that God had abandoned Israel. However, he recognized that there was still a remnant of believers in Christ Jesus and had been saved by God’s grace would stand with him.
Jesus still has His remnant today and they will withstand the test of fire. God's church will go on as we take up our cross daily and follow Him. Our Lord has given us His Great Commission which is yet to be completed, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matt. 28:19-20, NKJV).
I don’t know what the pastor of the mega-church was going through or his thinking, but I know that God is not dead as some would have us think. We must continue to trust our Lord Jesus Christ who is our champion. We must stay in there and fight.