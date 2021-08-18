COLUMN: The promised remnant

Several years ago the pastor of a mega-church in Charlotte resigned, saying, “I could not take it anymore. The pressures are just too great for me.” Do you think that he might have been feeling that God had abandoned him? To our dismay it may seem that other Christian leaders could be saying America has been completely abandoned by God and that we are outnumbered by the foe. But we can be fully assured that when we have God on our side, we are the majority.

In addition to having God in our presence we find in the Old and New Testaments where God’s Word identifies a remnant, a small group of God’s followers, who continue to be loyal to Him. In the first instance God finds the Prophet Elijah in despair hiding from Queen Jezebel who was attempting to kill him. This great prophet told God that he was the only one left that had not bowed a knee to idols. God responded that he had reserved a remnant of 7000 who had not bowed to Baal (1 Kings 19:18, NKJV). In essence God was telling Elijah, you are not alone I have a great mission ready for you which ended up with God lifting Elijah to heaven on a chariot of fire.

In a similar situation the Apostle Paul identified a small remnant of people in Israel that were genuinely called of God. (Romans 11:1-6). If we paralleled this with our country, we know we would find a trace of people still God’s loyal servants.