COLUMN: Walk In fear Of the Lord, but don’t be afraid of him

“Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” (Philippians 2:12)

Several years ago, my wife had severe abdominal pains. They became so severe I had to take her to the emergency room for treatment. One of the nurses charged with her care, a Christian, had a Chinese tattoo on his arm. Robbie asked him what it meant. The nurse replied, “He who walks with no fear.”

I noticed a cross on his neck and thought about the irony. How could a Christian walk with no fear when the Bible says that we should “work out our own salvation with fear and trembling”?

It’s a confusing verse because it reads as if our salvation may not be sure, which would certainly invoke fear and trembling in my spirit. Yet, the Bible promises that if we confess the Lord Jesus with our mouths and believe in our hearts that God raised him from the dead, then we are saved. So the question is this: If we’re saved, why do we have to serve God with “fear and trembling”?