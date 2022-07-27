DON DAVIS: Following the mission of Jesus

In 1969 I went to Nakhon Phanom Air Base in Thailand. Very few people knew of this base which was situated just across the Mekong River from Laos. When I arrived on the base my mind went back 25 years in Air Force history because there were no jet aircraft on the base. All the airplanes were World War II or immediately after vintage. Not only were planes antique, but the base also looked like something that the Japanese would have built during World War II. It didn't take long for me to become depressed and very leery of what the next year would bring.

Very soon I received a briefing on the base mission. Our base was not the No. 1attack force against the North Vietnamese or the Viet Cong, but it was to support the first line aircraft coming from other bases in Thailand and Vietnam. We had a very complex mission which extended to dropping bombs on targets which jets were too fast to see or hit, to perform air rescue operations, marking targets, and lighting up the Ho Chi Minh Trail. It seemed like we were at the end of the world, fighting a different type of war that no one else wanted to fight. This was more of a mission of mercy.

One day, during my daily Bible reading I read, “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has appointed Me to preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives, And the opening of the prison to those who are bound” (Isa. 61:1, NKJV). These words hit me right between the eyes because I had been searching for God to reveal to me my primary ministry. At that moment, God seemed to have illumined the words on the pages of His Bible and planted those in my heart. As I studied more, I learned Isaiah was describing the call of Jesus that would come many years in the future. Jesus used the very same passage to explain His mission to His hometown of Nazareth. Since this is a mission statement for Jesus, then we should be doing the very same things. To accept our mission, we must be empowered to do the task. How? We can do this only through the power of God's Holy Spirit.

The authority by which we will do these things is Almighty God. Jesus commanded this in the Great Commission, "All authority has been given unto Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit" (Matt. 28:18-19, NKJV). God the Father gave power to the Son to accomplish His mission. Jesus passes it to us.

The planes from our base flew their missions with the American flag painted on the tail to designate that the authority came from the United States of America, and the Commander-in-Chief, the President of the United States. We as Christians go with the authority of Jesus Christ with His Holy Spirit indwelling us and giving us direction and power to reach the world for our Lord. Jesus has given the marching order. We have no reason not to tell everyone wherever we go that Jesus Christ is the Son of God ready to forgive and save. Please join me!