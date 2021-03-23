Filling the blessing box

The Buds of Promise at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, Concord, recently partnered with The Brotherhood men's group at First United Church of Christ, Concord, to supply their Blessing Box with canned goods and other nonperishable items. The items were collected from members of Price Memorial. The Blessing Box serves members of the Logan community. Pictured, from left, are Michael York, Makayla Benjamin, Camille Mathis, Danny Ford and Mimi Bankhead. On the right side are Gabriel Benjamin, Terry Baxter, Doneil Bankhead and Harold Steele Jr. At the AME Zion Church, the Buds of Promise represent children up to age 13. The Buds superintendent at Price Memorial is Ashlyn Roberson. The Rev. Robert P. Mathis Jr. is pastor at Price Memorial and the Rev. Edward Holloway is pastor at First United.