Friday Five: Standing room only, FOXX News at Wayside and more

Welcome race fans. Charlotte Motor Speedway is cranked up and ready for a big Memorial Day Weekend of racing and music and plenty of food.

No. 1

A grandstand sellout for the 600. Back in the day, that would have meant a lot more. I think the last number I saw was about 75,000 seats. Remember they tore down 10s of thousands of seats.

Still that’s a good sign for racing. Pre-COVID there were quite a few empty seats.

The sun deck and other standing room areas are still available for fans who want to go to the race.

“For many fans, the Coca-Cola 600 is a bucket-list experience,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway. “We’re thrilled to host a sellout crowd this year, with fans joining us from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries as far away as Australia. From A-list music acts at Circle K Speed Street to our patriotic pre-race salute to the U.S. Armed Forces, we promise to show our fans why there’s no better place to be than America’s Home for Racing on Memorial Day Weekend.”

No. 2

Celebrity visitors always coming to the Speedway. I met The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in the infield one year. This year one of the FOX News personalities will be in town. For the record, I have no desire to meet anyone from FOX News.

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) FOX & Friends will present its signature Breakfast with Friends segment on Friday, May 27, at The Wayside Family Restaurant in Concord.

FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy will be on location to discuss NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, Memorial Day and other news of the day. Additionally, FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends, 6–10 a.m.) will broadcast live in Charlotte, for the Coca-Cola 600.

The Wayside, on Church Street, is Chris Measmer’s family business. Chris is one of three GOP candidates for Cabarrus County Commissioner in November. He is also a former commissioner.

No. 3

Medians and intersections mowed by NCDOT contractors. Last week I complained about the high grass and weeds and as it turns out a crew was already working on the mowing before my column hit the page.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Jen Thompson gave us an update.

“During this fiscal year we were able to mow for three complete cycles (each cycle is approximately eight weeks) across our five-county division, when we had five cycles prior to the pandemic. We plan to increase up to five cycles in the next fiscal year,” Thompson said.

Thompson also urged motorists to contact NCDOT if there’s an area where sight distance or safety is a concern, we encourage the public to reach out to us here: https://bit.ly/ncdotreports

Having the shorter grass and weeds is nice, but dang it sure highlights the litter problem we have.

The median on Concord Parkway was filled with trash after the mower went through.

No. 4

Preparations for the Carolina Renaissance Festival is underway. Now is your chance if you want to be a character or performer at this fall’s Carolina Renaissance Festival (out off Poplar Tent Road and N.C. 73).

Auditions are set for Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, June 25, at Cannon School. You can preregister for an audition by going online at https://www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/

The festival will be Saturdays and Sunday Oct. 1 through Nov. 22,

No. 5

Our phone system is working again. Many of you have tried to communicate with our circulation and billing departments this week. The phone system was malfunctioning. It was back up and running Thursday morning (thank goodness and our IT department).

Remember you can always contact me. It might take me a bit to get you to the right person but eventually we can get you hooked up.

Also the Independent Tribune no longer has an office. I am asked all the time, “Where is your office?” We don’t have one.

My office is the arm chair in my living room. There are numerous disadvantages to this – but I do get to watch “Ancient Aliens,” The History Channel, The Discovery Channel and a seeming endless run of “NCIS,” “Castle” and “The Closer” episodes.

I have seen so many programs with Jethro Gibbs and company that when I saw a turkey vulture pop up on Montford Avenue the other morning, I walked over to the ditch to make sure there wasn’t a body. There wasn’t.

A big thanks for all the “get well wishes’. Kim and I are better and Jordan, who got the COVID last, is well on her way to recovery.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001 (this my cell phone and I pretty much carry it with me everywhere and unlike the Independent Tribune phone system, I have never had a multi-day outage).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.