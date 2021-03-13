Hometown Hero: On a mission from Myanmar to Concord

From the inner circles of the Buddhist country of Myanmar, to the classes she teaches at the Cabarrus County jail, Beverly Brown relies on the Holy Bible for the answers to all things. She doesn’t push her religion, or tell us what to believe, but she searches incessantly in the Word of God to seek guidance and encourage discussion inside a friendly conversation. She has shared her heart for Jesus around the world.

Beverly served as a nurse most of her adult life, almost 40 years. When a passion to help with the AIDS crisis in Africa bubbled up inside her, she left the comforts of home at the age of 69 and embarked on a bigger mission. As is often the case with God’s plan, Beverly’s search took a different path than she expected, and she landed in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar (formerly Burma) as a Missionary for a Southern Baptist organization.