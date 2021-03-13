Hometown Hero: On a mission from Myanmar to Concord

From the inner circles of the Buddhist country of Myanmar, to the classes she teaches at the Cabarrus County jail, Beverly Brown relies on the Holy Bible for the answers to all things. She doesn’t push her religion, or tell us what to believe, but she searches incessantly in the Word of God to seek guidance and encourage discussion inside a friendly conversation. She has shared her heart for Jesus around the world.
Beverly served as a nurse most of her adult life, almost 40 years. When a passion to help with the AIDS crisis in Africa bubbled up inside her, she left the comforts of home at the age of 69 and embarked on a bigger mission. As is often the case with God’s plan, Beverly’s search took a different path than she expected, and she landed in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar (formerly Burma) as a Missionary for a Southern Baptist organization.
Myanmar is a regular in headline news with a history of military dictatorship, civilian killings and severe oppression. The country is experiencing mass protests since the military seized control last month and declared a year-long state of emergency following a recent general election where widespread fraud was suspected, but never proven. It’s a story worth following, and interesting to note that some of Beverly’s students are actively protesting and trying to help the third world nation rise from the corruption, in support of the election winner, diplomat Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held in captivity. Beverly saw the problems before the world knew the truth. The country was closed to outside media when she arrived in 2006, when hundreds of Monks, peacefully protesting the severe treatment of the people, were shot and killed in the streets. The bodies were hidden and cremated to hide the heinous government crimes.
As to her time in the region, Beverly taught English to the natives and provided nursing instruction. In a country with hundreds of ethnic and religious groups, 80% Buddhists and many Muslim, she was welcomed and treated kindly, but her beliefs had to be shared in a respectful, quiet manner so she would be seen as a teacher and not a Christian Missionary. She made in-roads with the Monks, who respected their elders and were drawn to wholesome energy and peaceful spirit.
Beverly became a grandmother figure as she taught and loved on the villagers. Her first taxi driver and his family would be counted among her friends. Her landlords and neighbors visited her home, along with students of all ages. You could often find 20 or more pairs of shoes at her doorstep, and she hosted parties with locals playing live music, where she served her popular homemade baked goods. Even the Buddhist Monks came, sitting in chairs for the first time to spend time with their teacher, Miss Beverly, open to her stories and lessons, always inquisitive.
One poem written by a friend (sang to the tune of Beverly Hillbillies) sums up her story well:
Come listen to a story
‘bout a gal named Bev,
For 38 years she
nursed the sick in bed.
Instead of retirin’
And waitin’ to die,
She up and applied
To give the IMB a try.
Gray hair, Master’s Program.
Well the first thing you know
Ol’ Bev’s a missionary,
The kin folks said, “Bev,
won’t it be so scary?”
Africa or Thailand is the place
she thought she’d be,
But Myanmar got a catch
when they signed up Beverly.
Burma, that is, betel spit, power cuts
Interesting side bar, betel spit: Betel quid chewing is a popular habit in the region, a combination of areca nuts and slaked lime packed inside a betel leaf, with tobacco added. Myanmar residents use it for numerous reasons, chewing and spitting in public, much like we smoke in America. The juice is a health concern and a nuisance, leaving teeth red and rotten, and splattering city streets with red gooey puddles.
As for power cuts? When she first arrived, Beverly lived on the 10th floor in an apartment. She appreciated the operational elevator each time the power randomly shut off for hours. She moved to a first level home, but the monsoon rains brought their own set of challenges and flooding. Life as a missionary is not an easy one, but Beverly says it made her the woman she is today.
She would only travel to the United States one week per year to visit home, and before she left Myanmar, she started to witness the fruits of three years of labor. She watched as children she taught blossomed into educated young men and women with ambitious goals and a drive to escape the poverty and oppression of generations before them. They spoke English well and knew the Truth. Her work was done, and it was well.
Clearly, Myanmar was the experience of a lifetime, but at 83 years young, Beverly is certain that her work is not complete. She continues to touch women through her tireless efforts with the Christian Women’s Fellowship and in her prison ministry. I’m blessed to call Beverly Brown a new friend and honored to dub her a “hometown hero”. With those sentiments, I know I’m in good company in homes (and monasteries) across the globe.
Tracy Himes is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com. Himes used the mantra of In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.).