Hood seminary adds new programs

SALISBURY – In keeping with the mission of Hood Theological Seminary to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world, Hood is announcing the creation of a new Master of Arts in Chaplaincy program and two new Graduate Certificate programs.

Master of Arts in Chaplaincy (MAC) is a seventy-two (72)-hour degree for individuals who desire to develop an approach to spiritual care, who possess authentic concern for humankind, and who desire to gain academic and clinical knowledge regarding the spiritual, caregiver, emotional, pastoral support and chaplain roles in diverse contexts. For those who desire, it also includes post-graduation board certification eligibility.

Graduate Certificate Programs:

General Theological Studies Certificate (GTSC) Program is designed for students seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for Christian ministry and/or discerning whether they are called to pursue a Master of Divinity degree. This is a 15-hour program.

Biblical Studies Certificate (BSC) Program is designed for students seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for advanced biblical study. This is a 15-hour program.