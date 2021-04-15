 Skip to main content
Hood seminary adds new programs
Hood seminary adds new programs

  • Updated
SALISBURY – In keeping with the mission of Hood Theological Seminary to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world, Hood is announcing the creation of a new Master of Arts in Chaplaincy program and two new Graduate Certificate programs.

Master of Arts in Chaplaincy (MAC) is a seventy-two (72)-hour degree for individuals who desire to develop an approach to spiritual care, who possess authentic concern for humankind, and who desire to gain academic and clinical knowledge regarding the spiritual, caregiver, emotional, pastoral support and chaplain roles in diverse contexts. For those who desire, it also includes post-graduation board certification eligibility.

Graduate Certificate Programs:

General Theological Studies Certificate (GTSC) Program is designed for students seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for Christian ministry and/or discerning whether they are called to pursue a Master of Divinity degree. This is a 15-hour program.

Biblical Studies Certificate (BSC) Program is designed for students seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for advanced biblical study. This is a 15-hour program.

Admissions to the Graduate Certificate Programs: All person with an accredited baccalaureate degree or its equivalent are eligible to apply, along with those who graduated with a GPA of 3.0 or higher from an accredited associated degree program.

Hood welcomes applications to these programs for Fall 2021.

Hood Theological Seminary, located at 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive in Salisbury, NC, is a graduate and professional school where intellectual discourse and ministerial preparation occur in tandem within the framework of a community of faith.

