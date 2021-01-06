Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Historical markers don’t tell the whole story

There is no such thing as a neutral account of history. How we mark our history matters. We’ve come, all too often, to confuse neutrality, balance, and objectivity with a lack of emotion. But when we speak of lives lost, land desecrated, and ways of life destroyed, unimpassioned facts cannot adequately convey reality. The German journalist, Kurt Tucholsky said, “The death of one man: that is a catastrophe. One hundred thousand deaths: that is a statistic,” but can you write that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust without also pointing to the horror of that fact? Can you say that 17 million people were ripped from their homes in Africa and forced into slavery without sadness and anger finding their way into your voice?

And if you could, wouldn’t that inherently be deceptive? A disimpassioned presentation belies the severity and tragedy of what happened, and to a degree, legitimizes it.

As a pastor, the Psalms remind me that we cannot and should not divorce emotion and moral outrage from the events of history. David and others did not simply report history occurrences. They represented the true nature of their suffering through poetry overflowing with emotion.