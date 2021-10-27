InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Sacred texts explain the sacred tasks part 2

The third word, tirdof, means to pursue, to run after. It is not enough to extoll justice. God demands that we pursue justice. To do so is to pursue God, Godself; justice is an innate feature of the Divine. “To know God,” Emanuel Levinas once wrote, “is to know what to do.”

We are given plenty of instructions around doing what is right. Taking care of the stranger. Taking no bribes. Making no distinction between low and high in judgment. Clothing and feeding the poor.

May we seek justice with all our hearts; may our pursuit bring us closer to God who daily extends love and compassion to all peoples. May we hurry to do what is right, and create what is good: justice, justice, we shall pursue.

Pastor Claude Forehand

Deuteronomy 6: 4-5 :Hear O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is One! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.

This is my favorite verse because to me, it is the seedbed out of which everything righteous grows. This command is central to even the most casual observer of the faith -theoretically at least. Though we all know it to be fundamental to our traditions and faith practices, applying the Shema to our lives is another matter entirely.