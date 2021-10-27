InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Sacred texts explain the sacred tasks part 2

Almost exactly one year ago, the InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County published its first column in these pages. We wrote: “Where can we hear an inclusive spiritual message in Cabarrus County, one which can communicate diversity of thought on sacred texts -- particularly, on the Bible?” We affirmed our intention to be that voice.
We are celebrating one year of commitment to our mission: “To affirm God’s inclusive nature. Based on our varied and rich traditions, we will demonstrate that God is for unity, justice and equity.” In that spirit, we offer a two-part series in which each one of us picks a verse that explains how our sacred texts tell us what our sacred tasks are, in these times and in this world.
Pastor Marcus Singleton
Luke 4:18-19
18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because the Lord has anointed me. He has sent me to preach good news to the poor, to proclaim release to the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to liberate the oppressed,19 and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.
Early in my faith journey, I understood the focus of the Christian faith as salvation (being saved) from my sins and securing a place in heaven. With an emphasis on being a good person and avoiding the “big” sins of sex, drugs, alcohol, and secular music.
As I have matured, I realize the mission of Jesus Christ is far greater than moral imperatives. I am certain Jesus’ mission is grounded in restorative justice and the reconciling of God and humanity’s relationship. In this scripture, commonly referred to as Jesus’ inaugural sermon, Jesus clearly states his priorities: submission to God and liberating God’s people. Yet, the teaching of Christianity (particularly white evangelicals) whether within mainline denominations or seminaries either by omission or through dismissiveness fail to correlate Jesus’ mission with justice and liberation.
Until Christians realize the import of justice and liberation to the salvific work of Jesus, our world will remain broken. The sin of economic, racial, gender injustices and other iniquities can only be remedied by spiritual solutions.
Jesus gives us the blueprint in this passage.
Rabbi Barbara Thiede, PhD
Tzedek tzedek tirdof: “Justice, justice you shall pursue” (Deut. 16:30). These words begin a longer verse, one that is fraught and troubled, one that refers to taking and occupying a promised land. Yet, these three words are a complete statement, one Jewish activists have taken as their rallying cry for generations. Why?
Tzedek means what is right, what is just. The word is used twice, for emphasis. By repetition, God asks: How can we live without justice? How? By repetition, God answers, you cannot. You may not.
The third word, tirdof, means to pursue, to run after. It is not enough to extoll justice. God demands that we pursue justice. To do so is to pursue God, Godself; justice is an innate feature of the Divine. “To know God,” Emanuel Levinas once wrote, “is to know what to do.”
We are given plenty of instructions around doing what is right. Taking care of the stranger. Taking no bribes. Making no distinction between low and high in judgment. Clothing and feeding the poor.
May we seek justice with all our hearts; may our pursuit bring us closer to God who daily extends love and compassion to all peoples. May we hurry to do what is right, and create what is good: justice, justice, we shall pursue.
Pastor Claude Forehand
Deuteronomy 6: 4-5 :Hear O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is One! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.
This is my favorite verse because to me, it is the seedbed out of which everything righteous grows. This command is central to even the most casual observer of the faith -theoretically at least. Though we all know it to be fundamental to our traditions and faith practices, applying the Shema to our lives is another matter entirely.
For me, to live the Shema, that is to love God with all I am and with all I have, is about total surrender. With an open vacancy of heart, soul, and body, sacred space is offered, like a sacrifice, for God to consume it with Presence.
It was only when I attempted to love God with my whole Self that I discovered just how insufficient my efforts were in comparison to the love God has for me. My surrender to God doubled as an invitation for God's love to fill all of the empty places and broken spaces left by an unruly ego. God's love saturated me with a reassurance of self worth and appreciation.
By God's love and our love for God we are better equipped to love others. The Shema, then - my favorite verse - is not a commandment, but a grace. And practicing it as a spiritual discipline creates opportunities to envision a better world.
We of the InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County say: Amen.