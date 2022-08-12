Item 6 in Friday Five - The Lemonade Stand

A special lemonade stand. Hoppy Mantooth let us know about two girls, Scarlett and Savannah Porter who raised money earlier this summer.

Scarlett and Savannah set up their lemonade stand in front of their grandparents (Alex and Teresa Porter) South Union Street home. They raised and donated $200 for CVAN. Way to go girls!

