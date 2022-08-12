Item 6 in Friday Five - The Lemonade Stand

A special lemonade stand. Hoppy Mantooth let us know about two girls, Scarlett and Savannah Porter who raised money earlier this summer.
Scarlett and Savannah set up their lemonade stand in front of their grandparents (Alex and Teresa Porter) South Union Street home. They raised and donated $200 for CVAN. Way to go girls!
If you have a Friday Five or six in this case, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Plemmons
Editor
Mark Plemmons is editor of the Independent Tribune in Concord, N.C.
- Author facebook
- Author instagram
- Author linkedin
- Author pinterest
- Author youtube
- Author twitter
- Author email
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today