Item 6 in Friday Five - The Lemonade Stand

This is Scarlett and Savannah Porter with their mom. They are daughters of Preston and Sadie Porter. Granddaughters of Alex and Teresa Porter.

A special lemonade stand. Hoppy Mantooth let us know about two girls, Scarlett and Savannah Porter who raised money earlier this summer.

Scarlett and Savannah set up their lemonade stand in front of their grandparents (Alex and Teresa Porter) South Union Street home. They raised and donated $200 for CVAN. Way to go girls!

If you have a Friday Five or six in this case, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

