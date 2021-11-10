Special church events

Harrisburg youth barbecue fundraiser

The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will have its annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost is $10 per pound or $10 for three sandwiches. Homemade desserts will be available. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road, Harrisburg.

Bethel Bear Creek barbecue and bazaar

Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Supper/Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, rain or shine.

Drive-thru, carryout barbecue chicken supper will be from 4 p.m. until sold out. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half barbecue chicken, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, roll and pound cake.

The bazaar will be held in the shelter from 3 p.m. until sold out. Proceeds go to local and global missions. The Fellowship Hall/Shelter is at 18874 Bear Creek Church Road, Mount Pleasant.

He’s Alive hosts ‘Christmas in the City’

“Christmas In the City” is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas.

The experience includes an outdoor living nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. This year’s show is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.