Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Responsive Reading: “Psalm 24” No. 755 UMH (Responsively). Sermon: “Who Is Jesus.” Scripture: Matthew 16:13-14; Matthew 21:9-11.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Come welcome our new pastor, Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “A New Thing.” Scripture: Isaiah 43:16-21.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. James Hood. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. We are welcoming our new pastor, Laurie Knoespel. In-person worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Recorded for Facebook for later in the day. Sermon: “I Exam: Blessing of Desperation.” Scripture: Mark 6:14-29.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Standards of Measurement.” Scripture: Amos 7:7-15; Ephesians 1:3-14; Mark 6:14-29.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study – Matthew 28:1-10. Children’s Bible school at 10 a.m. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Summer Communion.” Scripture: I Corinthians 11:17-26.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship in sanctuary at 11 a.m. and on Facebook. Sermon: “Here I Am.” Scripture: I Samuel 3:1-10. 2:30 p.m.: Ordination service for Aaron Price.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “Curiosity: The Means of a Sinner’s Conversion.” Scripture: John 4:1-19.
