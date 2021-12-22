Sunday sermon topics

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: the Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. Sermon topic for Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sermon: “Fear Not.” Scripture: Isaiah 9:2-7. Psalm 96; Luke 2:1-20. Sermon topic for Sunday, Dec. 26 will be: Sermon: “In the Father’s House.” Scripture: Psalm 148; Colossians 3:12-17; Luke 2:41-52. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards.

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon topic for Friday, Dec. 24 will be: Sermon: “Festival of Lessons and Carols.” Sermon topic for Sunday, Dec. 26 will be: Sermon: “Now What?” Scripture: Luke 2:41-52; Colossians 3:12-17. Suggested Hymns: UMH 240, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing; UMH 246, Joy to the World.