Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Name Above All Names: Savior.” Scripture: Luke 2:1-11.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Rev. MacDonald will continue sermon series on Jesus as the "Bread of Life," drawing from the Gospel of John. Sermon: “Pulled by Grace.” Scripture: John 6:35, 41-51.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. James Hood. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon:”The Bread of Life.” Scripture: John 6:35, 41-5:2.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. in the Isenhour Hall. In-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Masks not required, but strongly encouraged. Sermon: “Living in Love.” Scripture: John 6:25-51.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Bread of Life.” Scripture: Psalm 34:1-8; Ephesians 4:25-5:2; John 6:35, 41-51.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship,
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service 10am In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live Stream. Sermon: “Our Always and Forever Love.” Scripture: Luke 15:1-10.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Getting Into the Will of God.” Scripture: Romans 8:26-39.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page. St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “The How and How Not of Tithing.” Scripture: Malachi 3:8-10; II Corinthians 9:6-12; I Samuel 15.
Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com