Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Jesus is Real.” Scripture: John 20:19-31.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St,, Kannapolis. Come welcome our new pastor, Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “Abundance!” Scripture: John 6:1-21.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. James Hood. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Guest speaker: Rev. Roxane Almond. Sermon: “Hold On.” Scripture: John 6:25-38.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “What Jesus Is Going To Do.” Scripture: John 6:1-14.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:15 a.m. in the Isenhour Hall. n-person worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Facebook Broadcast Sunday evening. Sermon: “Unexpected Jesus.” Scripture: John 6:1-21 NRSV.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “So That Nothing May Be Lost.” Scripture: Psalm 14: Ephesians 3:14-21; John 6:1-21.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “The Communist Racial Transmogrification Doctrine is Anathema to Christians.” Scripture: I Corinthians 10:1-13.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page. St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “The Power to Heal: The Power to Save.” Scripture: John 4:43-54.
