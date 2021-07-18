You never know: The Last Book

Although I’m a Christian author, I don’t like coming across as preachy. I hope this article is no exception. However, that said, in the course of writing my fourth book on the second coming of Jesus Christ, it’s important to note that God found it necessary to specifically call out the last book in the Bible.
So why did he do that? Why didn’t he select Genesis, (the beginning of it all) or the book of Job? In the book of Job, God allows Satan to test this man. And after all the trials and tribulations he remains faithful. I’d say this heart wrenching account of what this person was able to endure is a testament to the human spirit. Honestly, I’m not sure I would’ve been capable of bearing the torment.
Well, thank goodness I didn’t have to. It probably would have made a disappointing story. But it’s just another book in the mix of sixty-six in the Bible. As an interesting side note, the Catholic Church has seventy-two books in their version and the Hebrew have twenty-four in the Torah.
What about the New Testament? Why didn’t God identify the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke or John as noteworthy? They were eyewitnesses to the miracles Jesus Christ himself performed while walking among us. Personally, I think those books are remarkable. However, as amazing as those are, God didn’t select them.
He specifically calls out the Book of Revelation and starts off by saying, blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy…and takes to heart what is written in it… Revelation 1:3. This book is so controversial and confusing to many. Why choose this particular book?
Well, the reason is quite simple. In ancient Greek, the word revelation is translated from apokalupsis, (apocalypse), and simply means a ‘revealing,’ or an ‘unveiling.’ God used an angel to show the apostle John the future while he was on the island of Patmos. The Book of Revelation is the unveiling of Jesus Christ. In this book, he is the one doing the revealing. It is also Jesus’s disclosure in the sense that he is the object being revealed. It’s important to note that at the end, John understood this truth through a cacophony of disturbing and what I’m sure were confusing imagery.
In my fourth book, I explained scripture of future happenings in a relatable way. I present the occurrences in story form to show the reader how the events today could or might unfold. I sincerely hope my explanations help paint a picture which will make the signs of the second coming of Jesus Christ not only detectable, but plain and obvious.
The second coming brings hope into perspective for many. But let’s make sure we really understand what that means. Most people have been told that the Book of Revelation is a prophecy of the apocalypse, or the end times. And that is partly true. But not in the sense of the gloom and doom traditionally associated with the event.
In short, God is testifying as to what is to come. And that Jesus is the one coming. The book describes when events will take place and specifically says, they will happen and must happen ‘shortly.’ This means that the book is one of predictive prophecy. It speaks of things that will happen in the future, sometime beyond the vision’s initial disclosure.
If it’s been a while since you’ve read the Book of Revelation or you’ve never read it, for whatever reason, I encourage you to please take the time to do so, it’s important. I firmly believe your understanding of the prophecies will greatly increase. And even more important, are the blessings associated with reading the pages aloud and keeping the words in your heart.
That said, let’s get back to the word ‘shortly,’ stated two paragraphs above. It is written that in the end times events will take place and must happen shortly. In ancient Greek, the phrase ‘en tachei,’ means quickly or suddenly coming to pass. This word choice indicates a swiftness of execution after the beginning takes place. So the idea is not that the event may occur soon, but that when it does, it will be sudden. And that is scary.
John on Patmos was told to record history as it unfolded before his eyes. He was given no time to think about what he saw or what the visions meant. As years of history flashed by, he did his best to describe the events in whatever manner or symbolism he found necessary to describe the visions.
Think about it for a moment. Try to describe something which could easily happen to any of us today. So here’s a simple scenario, you rushed out this morning leaving your iPad behind. You’re on a flight which is expected to land in five minutes. And you have to buy a new device when you land. You have to make sure the latest software is installed and three apps. You’re searching the web via a mobile device for information on a new iPad.
Now remember, two thousand years ago there were no mobile devices, no aircrafts, no internet, no software, so obviously no apps. Take a minute to let that sink in then try to explain the simple event articulated above without using the technical or descriptive vocabulary commonly used today. Can it even be done using the words of that period? Can it?
Back then few knew anyone who owned a horse, let alone a chariot. Now, try explaining and describing tanks, missiles, infantry carriers with gatling guns or turrets. Do you believe it would be easier to define a submarine, torpedoes or something as simple as a motorcycle? Perhaps, but try this, define a pharmaceutical titan, a drug lord, or a handheld rocket launcher. How many people own rifles or guns today? Try narrating those items.
Again, keep in mind that these visions occurred several thousand years ago. And John was given no time to think about what he saw. What if he saw grenades, smart bombs or tasers being used? How would any of that make sense to someone living several millennia ago? And why would God just not write it down himself and spare John the confusion. I’m sorry, but that’s a whole other story.
By the way, if you’re really thinking about how you would write it, keep in mind you can’t use the word device, equipment, and/or weapons. No one knew what any of those words meant two thousand years ago. And you can’t use the word projectiles, metal or metallic. Even though swords were made of metal back then, few knew what the materials were. Today, iPhones use integrated circuitry. How many of us know what that is or could identify it if they saw it, let alone explain it?
One last thing, the Apostle John was the youngest of the disciples and initially a fisherman. He wasn’t a scholar or a writer or a philosopher. So what he accomplished is nothing short of astonishing. In truth, I don’t believe I could have done as good a job as he did, and I write for a living.
