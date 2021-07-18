You never know: The Last Book

Now remember, two thousand years ago there were no mobile devices, no aircrafts, no internet, no software, so obviously no apps. Take a minute to let that sink in then try to explain the simple event articulated above without using the technical or descriptive vocabulary commonly used today. Can it even be done using the words of that period? Can it?

Back then few knew anyone who owned a horse, let alone a chariot. Now, try explaining and describing tanks, missiles, infantry carriers with gatling guns or turrets. Do you believe it would be easier to define a submarine, torpedoes or something as simple as a motorcycle? Perhaps, but try this, define a pharmaceutical titan, a drug lord, or a handheld rocket launcher. How many people own rifles or guns today? Try narrating those items.

Again, keep in mind that these visions occurred several thousand years ago. And John was given no time to think about what he saw. What if he saw grenades, smart bombs or tasers being used? How would any of that make sense to someone living several millennia ago? And why would God just not write it down himself and spare John the confusion. I’m sorry, but that’s a whole other story.