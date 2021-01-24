 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Sage
Sage is a sweetheart. She's just 1-year old, and is dog friendly, but could use additional socialization with other dogs.

She has not had much exposure with cats or children, so we would not recommend a home with any cats or kids. She is crate trained and potty trained, as well as leash trained. She is playful, affectionate and yet gentle.

She will be spayed and microchipped as part of the adoption fee. Wouldn't you love to add her to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the website, as well.https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

