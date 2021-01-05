Artificial Intelligence arrives January 16 at Discovery Place Science

CHARLOTTE — If artificial intelligence was not already present in our lives (whether we knew it or not), the year 2020 guaranteed that it is now.

With a pandemic enveloping our world for the majority of the year and continuing to impact us today, we have turned to our smart devices at record rates. We’ve used them to order groceries and dinner, to stream movies and watch live concerts, to work and attend school virtually, to celebrate milestone birthdays and holidays with loved ones from afar, and so much more.

Deep inside each of these interactions is artificial intelligence, one of the most significant technologies in the world today, but also one of the most misunderstood. The region will soon have the opportunity to get a closer look at this technology as Discovery Place Science opens its newest traveling exhibition, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, on Jan. 16.