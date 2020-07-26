COLUMN: National Parks needs and a big win

Our national parks have received a lot of attention over the last few years. We have added several. We have added the first architectural national park in the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. The parks are often the center of political fights between parties, being the first to shut down during budget stalemates, or taking hits from each side based on whatever climate change or capitalism goals are presented.
One thing is absolutely true, though, and that is our parks are among the most diverse and beautiful on the planet. Whether it is the Everglades and its rich swampland waters and the life they harbor, or the hot, white dunes of the newly created White Sands National Park in New Mexico, we are fortunate to have access to such natural and lovely places.
However, there is a problem. Our infrastructure at these locales is beginning to suffer. Through budgetary cuts, increases in visitation and overall aging, things have begun to deteriorate and need attention.
From Yosemite to Yellowstone and Acadia to Big Bend, facilities need to be repaired, rebuilt or added on to. With the recent COVID-19 shutdowns we, as a people, have begun to realize how much we miss these connections to nature and earth.
Last year, the National Park Service estimated 327 million visitors enjoyed our national park system. From these visitors, there was an economic impact of more than $41 billion that accounted for 340,000 jobs.
With this, we still had not enacted legislation to allow for a permanent funding solution for upgrade and upkeep for our parks. Until now, that is.
President Donald Trump has taken some hits, and rightly so in some cases, on his decisions with the park system. Designating new national parks seemed to follow party lines on whether it was a good or bad thing. But the main reason for the actual national park designation is that once a parcel that is under national park guidance becomes an actual national park rather than a national forest, national recreational area or whatever it was before, attendance goes up and revenue is increased.
In other decisions, Trump pushed for allowing mining and mineral rights to companies within the boundaries of national park areas. Again, this was met with criticism or praise based on party lines.
But for his most recent decision, in which the administration worked with Congress for new landmark conservation legislation, boundaries within the two chambers were crossed, with a consistent 75% affirmative vote from the Senate and House.
This legislation provides a consistent income of up to $1.9 billion per year to repair facilities and infrastructure such as roads in the national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreational areas and Native American schools, as well as to fund permanently the Land and Water Conservation Fund with $900 million each year for conservation and recreational opportunities.
The funds will not come from the taxpayer. They will come from royalties on offshore oil and gas drilling. In the most simple terms, the system is almost self-funding, as monies the U.S. brings in from its natural resources are going back into our natural resources.
And no matter what side of the aisle you root for, it seems this decision was well-received.
