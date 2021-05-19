Mayor Darrell Hinnant announces he is running for third term in Kannapolis

KANNNAPOLIS — Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced he is running for a third term Wednesday at the stage outside the historic Swanee Theatre which is scheduled to be turned into a music venue in the fall of 2021.

Mayor Hinnant pointed to the Theatre as an example of the growth the City has been going through since 2013 which was soon after he was elected for his first term.

“We have so much to do,” he said. “We’re only a small percentage of the way through our efforts to make this into what you want it to be.”

He continued: “This didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we have imagined what it could be. We have sought your input along the way. When we bought downtown we had seven meetings, public hearings all over the city saying, ‘Should we do this or not?’ You resoundingly said ‘Yes. We want you to do that even if it’s going to cost us a little bit more money, we want you to do that because we remember what it was like to live in Downtown Kannapolis and to have it a vibrant community. We want it back.’ Well I’m here to tell you it’s already back but we haven’t finished yet.”

Fellow City Council members Van Rowell and Tom Kincaid spoke in support of Mayor Hinnant as did Mayor Pro Tem Darrell Jackson.