Mayor Darrell Hinnant announces he is running for third term in Kannapolis

KANNNAPOLIS — Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced he is running for a third term Wednesday at the stage outside the historic Swanee Theatre which is scheduled to be turned into a music venue in the fall of 2021.
Mayor Hinnant pointed to the Theatre as an example of the growth the City has been going through since 2013 which was soon after he was elected for his first term.
“We have so much to do,” he said. “We’re only a small percentage of the way through our efforts to make this into what you want it to be.”
He continued: “This didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we have imagined what it could be. We have sought your input along the way. When we bought downtown we had seven meetings, public hearings all over the city saying, ‘Should we do this or not?’ You resoundingly said ‘Yes. We want you to do that even if it’s going to cost us a little bit more money, we want you to do that because we remember what it was like to live in Downtown Kannapolis and to have it a vibrant community. We want it back.’ Well I’m here to tell you it’s already back but we haven’t finished yet.”
Fellow City Council members Van Rowell and Tom Kincaid spoke in support of Mayor Hinnant as did Mayor Pro Tem Darrell Jackson.
“I’ve had the opportunity and the honor to work with him for the last six years and I know what goes on behind the scenes, I know his personality, I know his work habit and he’s been a real testimony to our success here in Kannapolis and I would like to see him continue to keep this team together,” Jackson said. “We’ve all worked hard since 2013 to get this project off the ground and to see it come to fruition has been a real blessing and I feel like Mayor Hinnant has been a big player in it so let’s support him going forward.”
Every single City Council member who spoke in support of Hinnant pointed to the revitalization of Downtown. Every speaker who took the stage spoke with Atrium Health Ballpark, the new City Hall, and the North Carolina Research Campus at their backs.
They faced the brand new VIDA mixed-use district which houses more than 280 apartments and 18,000 feet of retail space. To their side sat Old Armor Beer Company as well as several other new businesses that have opened within the last two years as part of the new and improved Downtown. These projects were only the beginning.
The City recently sold several blocks downtown for development and projects like the one at Swanee Theatre are soon to break ground. There’s plenty more down the line.
“This town is moving and shaking,” Kincaid said. “There’s a lot of reason for that folks, there is not one reason, there’s a lot of reasons. We have one of the best staffs that can be (assembled) in downtown with Mike Legg and his staff. I think we have one of the best City Councils that could be (assembled) anywhere, right here now.
“All I can say is look around — if you like what you see leave the Council like it is. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, we’re nowhere near through. We need to leave it alone and let us finish our job. Whether it’s going to take two years, four years, I can’t tell you, but I can’t stand here for the next two hours about some 50-some projects that we’ve got on the desk up there that we’re working on. Folks, you’re going to be blown away, but we need to continue our work.”
Roger Haas was a City Council member for 20 years in Kannapolis and served as Mayor Pro Tem twice during that time. He also spoke in support of Mayor Hinnant on Wednesday.
“I have served with every Mayor the City of Kannapolis has ever had since they were incorporated — except the original Mayor that was appointed by the Commission that incorporated the City — served with every Mayor that was here,” he said. “They all had their strengths, they all had their weaknesses, I knew every one of them and served with them, but I think I can say this morning without a doubt that this Mayor has moved this City forward more progressively and with more success than any Mayor that this City has ever had in their history.”
City Councilman Rowell also announced his intention to run once again for City Council on Wednesday while voicing his support for Mayor Hinnant.
“The town has prospered and grown…and it came under the leadership of the Council, the implementation by the staff and the leadership of the Mayor who we have here,” he said. “He has led the City through a lot to this point and he’s definitely the one and the right person to continue leading our City.”
Candidates have until July to file their candidacy for Mayor of the City of Kannapolis. At this point one other candidate has expressed an intention to run for the seat in City Council Member Ryan Dayvault.
KANNAPOLIS — City Council Member Ryan Dayvault announced his candidacy for Mayor of Kannapol…
He has been on the City Council since 2011 and was the youngest ever elected to that position at the age of 25.