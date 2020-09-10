21-year-old Kannapolis woman dies in Lane Street traffic accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — A woman has died after injuries sustained during a traffic accident on Lane Street on Thursday morning, according to a release from the city.

Brianna M. Simpson, 21, of Kannapolis died en route to Atrium Health after the accident which occurred near Earley Street.

According to Kannapolis Police, Cinquana L. Moody, 18, of Kannapolis was traveling west in her 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Lane Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. when she crossed the center line and struck Simpson’s 2005 Saab 97 SUV which was traveling east on Lane Street.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles on scene and had to be extricated by members of the Kannapolis Fire Department, according to the report.

Moody sustained serious injuries in the accident while Simpson died en route to the hospital.

Lane Street was closed between Earley and Collins Street for a couple of hours during the morning so police could investigate.

It has since been opened.