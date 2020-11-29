Answered Prayers: Besides hard work, Eagles star Benham says he knows what really helped him attain success

“That’s been a dream of mine ever since I was younger, to win a state championship,” Benham said. “We had a really special team. It felt really good because the year before we fell short.

“Hopefully, we can do it this year. I think we have the tools to do it.”

Hungry for more

Just as Benham’s impressive junior season ended, the coronavirus pandemic struck. Pretty soon, the YMCA wasn’t available for him to work on his game. But he was so good last winter that the scholarship offers continued to pour in, with him receiving nine more that spring.

But the grind didn’t stop for Benham.

His family has three outdoor hoops, so he’d shoot out there. If not on his home court, all he had to do was walk a few doors down to his grandparents’ house, where they have a full-court setup. There wasn’t a reason to not work on his game.

Most of the time, Benham’s father would be there rebounding for him and shuttling quick passes to make him shoot from different angles. When his dad was out of town on business, his mother, Tori, filled in, and Benham was able to stay sharp with his jumper.