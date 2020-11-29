Answered Prayers: Besides hard work, Eagles star Benham says he knows what really helped him attain success

CONCORD – The shooting drills made him better.
Trae Benham knows that.
The countless hours on the basketball court – Benham shooting and his dad, Jason, rebounding – made his jump shot as smooth as a Beethoven movement, and they helped him earn playing time and respect on one of the best high school teams in the state.
But the prayers, Benham’s quick to remind you, are what gave him solace and a reason to believe his ultimate dreams would come true.
Those dreams?
They were the same ones every aspiring hoopster has: to play at the Division I level one day, to be the recruit all the college coaches covet, to be making plays while a rabid Dickie V. screams how awesome he is – “with a Capital A!” – over the airwaves.
And the dreams dominated Benham’s thoughts.
“Every night before I went to bed, I always thought about that: ‘I want this! I want this! I want this!’” recalled Benham, now a senior at Concord Academy.
“There’s something about me that if I want something, I’m going all out to get it. I’ve just had that in my mind ever since I was young. I would envision myself playing in the NCAA tournament. I’d envision myself becoming a much bigger and stronger and overall more athletic basketball player. That pushed me to work out a lot.”
But a kid like Benham also wasn’t going to rely solely on shooting drills or trainers or dreams.
And so he prayed.
A lot.
He’d pray before he went to bed each night. Every time he finished firing up shots on his family’s outdoor hoop, every time he left the YMCA exhausted but wanting to shoot more, after every game he played at Concord Academy – he huddled with his father, Jason, and they said a prayer about those dreams.
Eventually, it finally happened. After being courted by nearly 50 colleges, Benham signed a National Letter of Intent with Lipscomb University in Tennessee about three months ago.
He worked hard for it all to come to fruition, but that wasn’t the only reason it happened. He’s certain of it.
“My dad and I would pray after our workouts every day to get me a Division I scholarship,” said Benham. “Once that started happening, we’d pray for the right school. Now that that’s happened, we’re praying that our team will be the best it’s ever been and we’re going to make multiple NCAA tournaments. Prayer has just made a huge difference in my life.”
Basketball is his favorite sport
These days, Benham is a household name in Cabarrus County basketball circles. He’s the star player for Concord Academy, averaging nearly 23 points and more than eight rebounds per game as a 6-foot-4 guard.
For a while, Benham thought his path to sports greatness would be on the baseball diamond. That’s been the family business. His father played baseball at Liberty University and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, reaching double-A ball, and later spending time in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. His uncle, David, also played at Liberty and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox before going on a minor league journey.
Benham played baseball as a little boy, but by the time he turned 10 years old, he knew what he really wanted to do. So he traded in his spikes for sneakers and hit the gym hard.
“Basketball is a much faster-paced game than baseball, so basketball was always much more exciting to me,” Benham said. “I took basketball really seriously and started working on my game a lot.
“(My dad) was very supportive. He’s been my most supportive person ever. He rebounds for me, like, every day. His favorite sport is basketball also. He was just a lot better at baseball, that’s why he stuck with it. So he was absolutely stoked that (basketball was) the route I wanted to go.”
Benham became a standout in many of the youth leagues he played in, knocking down 3-pointers at a much higher rate than kids his age. But after a while, it finally became time for him to test his wares against stronger competition.
Until then, he’d always been home-schooled. But for eighth grade, he enrolled at Concord Academy.
“That’s when it started taking off,” Benham said. “I became a much better player.”
He showed such promise that, rather than being placed on the Concord Academy middle school team, Benham was a key player on the high school’s junior varsity squad. Later that year, he received a call-up to the Eagles’ varsity, which was coached by another one of his uncles, Frank Cantadore II, and featured the sharp shooting of his cousin, Bailey Benham.
But the younger Benham didn’t see much action at all, especially at such a critical time of the season. That summer, he vowed to get better.
“That summer was a big year for me,” Benham said. “I really focused on getting my shot quicker. I knew that was the best way I could play. I got a lot quicker, a lot better. I also grew 3 inches over that summer, from 5-8 to 6 foot.”
As a Concord Academy freshman, Benham felt he was ready to make an impact on the varsity. He proved that in just the fourth game of the 2017-18 season, when he erupted for 22 points against a good public-school team, Jay M. Robinson.
The Eagles reached the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association semifinals that season, and Benham played a vital role as a reed-thin ninth-grader. He led the team by sinking 74 3-pointers on the season and was the Eagles’ third-leading scorer, right behind his cousin, Bailey, at 9.8 points per game.
It was a sign of what was to come.
On the rise
Benham still wasn’t satisfied with what had been a solid freshman season. Individually, he knew he could be better, and he was hurt that the Eagles didn’t win the state title.
So he dedicated himself to getting bigger and stronger. He went from about 155 pounds to 185 in the span of a summer, and he sprouted to 6-2.
And, of course, he prayed.
Benham was more than ready his sophomore year. He became the Eagles’ leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, and he led the team in 3-pointers – by more than 60 -- with 97. He was rewarded with a spot on the NCISAA’s 3A All-State Team.
But it was a season that ended with more frustration, as the Eagles fell short again, losing in the state semifinals.
It would mean another summer of hard work on his game. But this time, Benham was determined to truly up the ante.
Benham knew he was a deadly jump shooter; that sweet left-handed stroke of his was what he was known for, the thing that scared opposing teams most.
But what about the other part of his game? What about his ability to get to the basket and score in traffic?
He decided he needed to improve his athleticism so he could jump higher and finish inside against bigger players, if necessary.
In addition to his shooting drills and prayers, he did more.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I was athletic, but I couldn’t jump that well,” Benham recalled. “My junior year, I got on the squat rack a lot. I did a lot of speed and agility things. My jumping got better. It was good enough for me to dunk a couple of times.”
It was also in that summer of 2019 that Benham picked up his first college scholarship offer. It was from his dad’s alma mater, Liberty. And right before his junior season tipped off, Winthrop and North Florida offered him, too.
The prayers and practice had paid off.
“At that time, I probably had 40 to 45 schools that were interested in me,” Benham said. “It felt really good.”
When the 2019-20 season began, Benham was better than ever. He averaged career bests of 19.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. He shot 3-pointers ridiculously well, sinking 137 on the season, and earned another All-State slot.
More important for Benham, another one of his prayers was answered: The Eagles went 35-3 and won the state title. And in that championship game, against Fayetteville Village Christian, Benham punctuated the victory with a baseline dunk, which brought already-giddy Eagles fans and teammates to their feet.
“That’s been a dream of mine ever since I was younger, to win a state championship,” Benham said. “We had a really special team. It felt really good because the year before we fell short.
“Hopefully, we can do it this year. I think we have the tools to do it.”
Hungry for more
Just as Benham’s impressive junior season ended, the coronavirus pandemic struck. Pretty soon, the YMCA wasn’t available for him to work on his game. But he was so good last winter that the scholarship offers continued to pour in, with him receiving nine more that spring.
But the grind didn’t stop for Benham.
His family has three outdoor hoops, so he’d shoot out there. If not on his home court, all he had to do was walk a few doors down to his grandparents’ house, where they have a full-court setup. There wasn’t a reason to not work on his game.
Most of the time, Benham’s father would be there rebounding for him and shuttling quick passes to make him shoot from different angles. When his dad was out of town on business, his mother, Tori, filled in, and Benham was able to stay sharp with his jumper.
Benham also continued to make his jumping ability a priority. He did everything from working with resistance bands to returning to the weight room to do extra squats.
“Every day we’d play, instead of going in for the layup, I’d go in to dunk,” he said. “Even if it was almost impossible to dunk, I would do it every time, and now my jumping’s gotten a lot better.”
He also joined forces with the highly regarded travel basketball organization, Team Charlotte, which is run by former University of North Carolina star and NBA guard Jeff McInnis. Benham’s performance with the squad helped him pick up a few more scholarship offers.
As the summer wound down, Benham felt it was time to make a college decision. He had plenty of options, but he whittled his final list to Wofford, Liberty, Samford and Lipscomb.
He chose the place he said that just seemed like home: The kid from the small, private Christian school in Concord chose the small, private Christian college in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I decided I wanted to go play at Lipscomb because their coaching staff really wanted me bad,” Benham said. “They recruited me for about two years. Coach Lennie Acuff is an absolute genius. He’s insane. He took Lipscomb to the (Atlantic) Sun championship with a team that was supposed to be one of the last ones in the A-Sun. They were stoked to hear that I was going to continue my education athletically at Lipscomb.”
But Benham said his work isn’t done. Not hardly. There are more dreams, and he’s already sent up prayers for those.
“Senior year is a big year, and it’ll be even bigger if you can win a state championship,” Benham said. “Now that I’m the leader of the team, I push my guys hard. I have them over, and we’ll do conditioning, we’ll hoop, we’ll work out.
“We’re a family this year, better than last year. I know we don’t have as much size, but we all have big hearts, and I definitely think we can take home the trophy also.”
Benham is cherishing these final months at Concord Academy. He loves the memories he and his dad have created over the years, hoisting jumpers well into the dark, sharing stories and closing things with prayers. These days, his little brother, Jake, is a part of it all.
“He’s 14, and he’s chasing the same dream,” Benham said of Jake. “He’s in eighth-grade and playing for the (Concord Academy) middle school and JV squad. He’ll be good. He’s a great shooter.”
And the prayers haven’t stopped, even though so many of Benham’s dreams have been fulfilled.
He’s a more athletic, better overall player. He’s a Division I signee. He’s a state champion. Still, Benham said, there are more reasons for him to bow his head each day.
“On the way home from basketball games, whether I had a good game or a bad game, we’ve still prayed, and we still thank God that no injuries happened,” Benham said. “I feel like it’s helped out a lot.
“Praying with my dad definitely grows us closer together. It also draws us closer to God. I’ve been a Christian my whole life, and I believe strongly that God answers prayers. He’s answered so many of my prayers my whole life.”
He paused.
“And hopefully,” Benham said, “He’ll answer the prayers for another state championship.”
