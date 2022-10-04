ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Comet Bell’s love for the game began early and has only gotten stronger

CONCORD — She fell in love with volleyball when she was just a little girl, long before she ever actually played the sport.

Chelsie Bell used to go to matches at Charlotte Harding University High School — where her grandfather, A.J. Dingle, was coach — and marvel at all the things the girls on the team did on the court. The high-flying, power-hitting acts were impressive, but for Bell, it wasn’t all about the kills or blocks or aces.

It was about the camaraderie and teamwork.

“I was little, but I remember all the girls getting hyped after a point,” said Bell, now a sophomore at Carolina International School. “Or even if they missed a point, they would all come together and get hyped and get ready for the next point. It was just a lot of movement, a lot of ball control and a lot of unity, and it really just helped spark my love for the game.”

So as soon as she was eligible, Bell joined her middle school volleyball team — as a fifth-grader — and took off. This season, she’s one of the top performers in her conference and hoping to lead the Comets to the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row.

Entering Friday’s home match against Mint Hill’s Queen’s Grant Academy, Carolina International has a record of 9-9 overall and 5-5 for fourth place in the Metro Eight 1A Conference. The Comets own a three-match winning streak.

The 5-foot-8 Bell participates in other sports at Carolina International, too, as she’s a cheerleader and a track athlete who runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She doesn’t, however, play basketball, even though her father, Derix, is the head boys basketball coach.

Instead, Bell spends the fall season focused on volleyball, and she’s pretty accomplished at that.

Among teams that report their statistics to MaxPreps.com, Bell leads the Metro Eight in kills (153), aces (32) and blocks (19), while she is third in digs (19) and fifth in assists (46).

Carolina International also benefits from the play of Rayan Zaghari, Brooklyn Bradley, Sarae Jefferson, Victoria Blanton, Aniya Jackson, Jodie Campbell and Jordan Murry.

For her accomplishments, Bell, who plays multiple positions, is the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week. She recently spent time answering questions about her journey in the sport and much, much more.

How is the season going for your team?

This season, we have a lot of new girls on the team, but we’re just working together, and we’re going to do great this season. It started off a little rough, but then we picked it up, so we’re just going to keep pushing and try to make it to states again this year.

What team did you play for in fifth grade?

I played for this school because Carolina International is K-12. I’ve been going to CIS since kindergarten. My first year, I didn’t get that much (playing) time because I was a fifth-grader playing middle school. At the time, fifth-graders could play in middle school, but then they stopped after our year. But I did get a lot of work in that helped me play better for the years to come. In sixth grade, I was a starter.

What makes you so effective as a volleyball player?

I would say me being able to work with people and being outside the gym putting in work to help make myself better and the team better.

I go lifting (weights) to get stronger, I do training with Coach (Ray) Gray (of the Lady) Grayhounds training at Sports Connection. I go to volleyball camps at Davidson. I went to Nike camp and an EXACT camp. I also play club volleyball.

When did you realize that you were pretty good at volleyball?

It was eighth grade because I was able to overhand serve, which is something a lot of eighth-graders couldn’t do at the time. That’s when I started to realize, ‘Yeah, I have an actual thing for this sport, and I need to keep it up.’

What are your interests off the court?

I do other sports; I cheer and I run track. But I mainly like to hang out with my friends because during the school year and summer, I’m really busy. I also like to hang out with my family.

Do have much free time doing so much?

Either I have to make free time for myself or my parents (including mom, Camela) will tell me I need to get some free time and be a child because I like to go out and do work instead of going out and being a kid.

Your dad hasn’t gotten you into basketball?

He used to be my basketball coach when I used to play basketball for him at the Boys & Girls Club when I was 9 and 10. But the love for basketball didn’t really happen like he wanted it to. I can’t blame him (that I don’t play) because I grew up around basketball, too. He used to have an AAU team, and I basically used to ride everywhere with him and the boys. I think I mainly liked to be a manager rather than a basketball player.

What’s your favorite TV show?

‘Moesha.’ I love it.

What’s your favorite movie?

Anything to do with horror. Basically ‘The Conjuring’ and stuff like that.

What’s the best book you’ve read?

A book called ‘Wonder.’ It’s about a boy who has a cleft palate, and he had to have surgery when he was a kid. It’s about how he went through a lot of bullying, not feeling like himself, and he met friends who might have been like him and stood up against bullies. It’s just very heartwarming to me, and I love that book.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. Because if I can’t drive or go somewhere I want to be at that moment because my parents are busy, I can just teleport there, do what I have to do, and come back.

What’s your favorite color?

Black. When I look at it, I feel calm. It just relaxes me a lot.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

One is one of my favorite rappers, Rico Nasty; my best friend, Ariana Benton; and my dog, Mr. Tigers?

Mr. what?

Mr. Tigers. (Laughs.)

Please explain.

He’s a brindle, which means he has a pattern on him that’s black and gray and stuff like that. He used to look like a Tiger when he was a baby, so I just called him Mr. Tigers.

If you were stranded on an island and could only have one thing, what would it be?

Food.

Any particular food?

Pasta, any kind of pasta. I just need pasta because it will help me survive.

Do you have a pre-match playlist?

A bunch of NBA YoungBoy and drill rap, which is just a bunch of aggressive rap.

If they ever made a movie about your life, who would you want to portray you?

It depends on if it’s older me or younger me. If it was older me, I’d probably play myself. It’s just hard to see someone else playing me.

Android or iPhone?

iPhone.

Talk or text?

Talk. I like talking to people because I can’t text my emotions and how I say stuff.

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Chelsie Bell will be ...

Playing volleyball or a lawyer.