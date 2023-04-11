CONCORD – The tall, athletic freshman had been the star of the tryouts.

Of all the girls attempting to land a spot on the Central Cabarrus soccer team, Grace-Pehi Toh stood out, and not just because of her 5-foot-8 frame.

She was dominating the ball, scoring almost at-will. She was over-powering the other players, using a combination of strength and skill to have her way on the pitch.

One of the returning Vikings – junior Lourdes Virgil-Salgado, known around the school as “Lou Lou” – had seen enough and decided to take on the rookie in a 1-v-1 play in a corner.

“They kind of went at it,” first-year Central Cabarrus coach Yusuf Conteh recalled with a smile. “Lou Lou took Grace down, and everyone on the field was like ‘oooh’ and ‘ahhh’ because she had been dominating for the last two days. Lou Lou was the first person to kind of take her down. Grace jumped up and looked around, like, ‘No one’s calling anything? You’re not calling a foul?’

“She kind of stared at me, and I said, ‘You’re going to get that when people start to realize that you’re physically dominating, as fast and quick as you are. You’re going to get challenged.’

She took it on, and now she’s been going at it.”

Being taken down by an opponent hasn’t happened to Toh much since then.

As a midfielder for the Vikings this season, she has regularly established her physical dominance. According to South Piedmont 3A Conference teams that list their statistics on MaxPreps.com, only four other players in the league have scored more goals than Toh’s seven this season, and she’s helped Central Cabarrus (7-0-1 overall, 6-0 SPC) secure a spot at the top of the standings.

After spending years dominating at the club level and her days at C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School, adapting to the tougher demands of the varsity level hasn’t been a problem for Toh.

Her coach said that’s because she’s got what it takes, both mentally and physically.

“When she gets on the ball with her aggressiveness, her purpose stands out,” Conteh said. “She’s just a natural right now, but she still has a lot that she’s working on, and she can be so much better because she’s still so young. She’s got a lot of potential, and I see great things for her.

“She’s a physically intimidating athlete, as far as her size, and she’s got the speed and physical attributes that come with playing this sport: flexibility and all those things that come into play with her being dominant on the ball.”

Toh’s actually one of several Vikings whose play belies her age.

Under the guidance of Conteh, who’s making his debut as a high school coach after several years in that role with Charlotte Soccer Academy, the Vikings are just two wins away from surpassing last year’s total of nine. They’re also on pace to establish the program’s most wins in at least a decade.

While top-performing veterans such as Virgil-Salgado, fellow junior Olivia Guyder and senior Montreat College signee Jocelyn Stanley have all played critical roles, the underclassmen haven’t taken a back seat.

“The freshmen have stepped up and kind of taken a role of ‘They’re freshman, but this is their team.’” Conteh said. “They’re saying we don’t have to wait for a couple of years to do this. We can do it now because we have the talent.’

Sophomore Leslie Rodriguez recently overtook Toh for the team led in points (17), while two more freshmen, Scarlett Davis and Jayden Hicks (16), are tied with Toh.

Behind that quartet is fellow rookie Addison Jones and Stanley (11 points), another tall, talented athlete who moonlights as a key player for the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team.

Aided by a strong defense, led by Guyder and goalkeepers Claudia Pedroza and Piper Moretz, the Vikings had allowed just three goals all season heading into Thursday’s home game with Lake Norman Charter.

Toh is just happy to be taking it all in and contributing in a positive way to a team that has such a bright future.

Toh said she’s even “a little bit” surprised that she’s been able to have such an impact so early in her high school career.

“I didn’t think it would go as well as it is right now,” she said. “I thought it would take me a little bit longer to build in and get to know the team a little bit. But …”

She shrugs her shoulders.

Toh took the time to answer some more questions from The Independent Tribune earlier this week:

So how’d you get started playing soccer?

It started back in elementary school (at Bethel Elementary in Midland). My dad (Louis Toh Sr.) just put me in. I just continued to play the game, and now I just love to play it.

Were you good right away?

I started off like every other kindergartner, kicking the ball around. But then I just kept playing and having fun, and my dad was coaching me, so that helped.

When did you realize you had a chance to be pretty good?

Probably in my recreational years back with Harrisburg Rec. I was scoring goals and was captain of the team, and everyone counted on me. That’s when I kind of knew: ‘I could go somewhere with this.’ Soon after, I joined club, and everything just skyrocketed from there.

What makes you so effective as a player?

I feel like my speed is one thing. I’ve always been told that I was a really fast player. I ran track one year, in seventh grade. My coach at the time told me I was the fastest 400-meter sprinter in the county.

I’ve kind of just grown to develop those skills and just work on myself: my technical ability and my awareness on the field.

How do you use your height on the field?

Heading the ball. I’ve worked hard on getting to the ball in the air, and that’s what I use my height for, too out-jump people.

Oh, so you have ‘hops,’ too?

(Laughs) Yeah.

What do you want to be when you get older?

I’ve had big dreams of playing for the United States National Team. I just want to start off playing college soccer, going Division I to a good school. After I hopefully make the National Team, I want to play for the (National Women’s Soccer League).

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like to play games with my brother (C.C. Griffin eighth-grader Junior Toh) or just hang out with my family.

Is Junior good at soccer, too?

Yeah, he’s REALLY good.

Do you and Junior compete against each other?

My brother and I play, and we like to teach each other, learn off each other. He comes to my games and critiques me, I go to his games and critique him. It’s kind of a relationship where we compete – like, ‘Who can score the most goals?’ – but we also help each other get better.

You’ve had all A’s in school so far. What’s your favorite subject?

Science. I just like learning about cells and biology. I like learning about little things like the human body and things like that.

I really enjoy coming to school and learning new things every single day. I really try to get the most out of it.

Who’s your favorite athlete?

(NWSL star) Alex Morgan. I’ve adored her since I was a young girl. It’s just her awareness on the field and the way that she scores her goals. She always creates some sort of attacking ability in every single game. And having her come back from being a mom and playing at such a high level, it just really inspires me.

What is your Mount Rushmore of soccer players?

(U.S. Olympian) Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, (French star) Wendy Renard and (NWSL star and Olympian) Megan Rapinoe.

If a movie about your life were ever made, who would play the role of Grace-Pehi Toh?

I’d probably say (former Disney Channel star) Skai Jackson. .

Who is your role model?

My dad. He’s had to go through a lot in his life. To give me and my brother the opportunity to play soccer, I’m just really grateful for that.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

Alex Morgan, Beyonce and (NWSL star) Lynn Williams.

Do you have any pre-game superstitions?

Ever since I was young, I’ve always put a head band on. That’s probably my only superstition.

What’s on your pre-game playlist?

It kind of depends on my mood. But it’s probably something punk to get me ready for the game. Just some modernized punk music.

Complete this sentence: Ten years from now, Grace-Pehi Toh will be …

A professional soccer player.

