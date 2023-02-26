LEWISVILLE – However long it takes for a basketball to hit the inside of two opposite ends of the rim and exit – a half-second or less, maybe? – just might be how close the Concord Academy boys basketball team was to winning the N.C. independent Schools Athletic Association 3A championship Saturday.

Sergej Cvetkovic’s 3-point miss from the left corner with about 15 seconds remaining in the game – his only field goal attempt in a few minutes of time off the bench – was that close to giving the Eagles their first lead since halftime. And if you count Concord Academy’s J.J. Moore’s in-and-out free throw miss just a few seconds later that would have tied the score, it makes the game’s outcome even more disappointing.

The Eagles fell to the second-seeded Greensboro Day Bengals, 58-56, at Forsyth Country Day School preventing the top-seeded team from winning a second straight state title.

It wasn’t just the rim on the same side of the floor as Concord Academy’s bench that was unforgiving of the Eagles.

Practically locked in a game of one-on-one with Concord Academy senior forward Avion Pinner in the second half, Greensboro Day senior guard Jaydon Young’s 18 points in the third and fourth quarters, including the basket that put the Bengals up for good with 44 seconds left, was just as antagonistic.

Winners of an overtime regular-season game with Greensboro Day (30-5), Concord Academy (31-7) showed its mettle by rallying from deficits of 10 points entering the second quarter and eight points midway through the final period.

“Our guys are super-resilient,” said Eagles coach Frank Cantadore II. “They fight hard, they’re battle-tested … I knew they weren’t just going to lay down and get beat. I knew they were going to go out fighting. We just missed a couple shots that were in-and-out that should have gone in.”

Offensively, Pinner’s 19 second-half points were one better than Young’s 18. The athletic and acrobatic Young, bound for Virginia Tech, and the equally Division I-bound Pinner were clearly their teams’ first options down the stretch.

“It was my last high school game. It was the only thing I was thinking coming out of halftime,” said Pinner, who finished with team-highs of 23 points, eight rebounds, and five blocked shots. “I was thinking it was my last two quarters. I have to leave it all on the court. That’s what I tried to do … I feel I played hard.”

But when senior guard Noah Van Bibber, who was Young’s equal in height as his primary defender most of the game, collected his fourth foul midway through the third quarter Concord Academy turned briefly to the 5-11 Moore than the taller Pinner for a majority of the rest of the game.

Pinner and Young have similar athletic gifts, but Young relied on his excellent first step and physicality for 10 points in the fourth quarter. With Pinner riding his hip the entire way, Young drove from the wing and registered three-point-play opportunities on two consecutive possessions. Reserve forward Magnus Swinger, who offered help defense on both plays, was whistled for a foul in each instance.

The first time, Young made his free throw. The second play, Young missed the bonus shot, but his hard-earned bucket put Greensboro Day ahead 53-45 with 4:04 left in the game.

A few possessions later, Moore slid a quick pass to Van Bibber (six points), who drained a 3-pointer from the right wing. Pinner forced Young to lose the ball out of bounds a few seconds later, then sank one of two free throws to pull Concord Academy to within four points.

Pinner fought to get to the basket on the Eagles’ next time down the court, but his shot was blocked by sizeable postman Joseph Bachman (seven rebounds). The ball went straight back to Pinner, who converted a quick putback and was fouled by Bachman.

Pinner’s free throw closed the gap to 53-52 with 1:26 left. Following a couple of William Otto (eight points, five rebounds) free throws, Pinner handed off a pass on the perimeter to teammate Isaiah Tate, who popped a trifecta from the top of the key, tying the score at 55 with just under a minute to play.

“It was just confidence,” said Tate, who, like Pinner, finished his high school career with just one season at Concord Academy. “Coach has been telling me don’t think about it, just shoot it. I knew I was going to make it. I had to do it for my team.”

On Greensboro Day’s next possession, Young took a backdoor cut to the basket from the right wing and was open enough to receive a pass and convert an uncontested layup for a two-point lead.

When Cvetkovic’s 3-point attempt rattled out of the basket on the Eagles’ next possession, the rebound deflected off Young’s hands, allowing Concord Academy to keep the ball. Moore was fouled on a drive in the lane with 10.6 seconds and made his first foul shot.

Greensboro Day called time out, and Moore followed the break by missing the second shot with a chance to tie the game. Somehow, among much taller players, he ended up with the unclaimed ball low in the paint.

Moore bounced a pass to Van Bibber, who didn’t have enough time to catch it. The ball deflected to Otto, who quickly passed to Young, who was fouled with 3.6 ticks left.

Young missed the first free throw attempt but made the second for a 58-56 advantage. Tate received the inbounds pass and heaved a shot just before he reached halfcourt. By the time the ball dropped into Cvetkovic’s hands under the basket, time had expired.

Moore scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half to rescue the Eagles from their 10-point first-quarter deficit. He added five rebounds and five assists. Tate finished with 10 points, eight in the second half.

Young finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Bengals reserve guard Reid Carrier tallied four 3-pointers to reach 14 points. Nine came in the first half, before Young started to dominate after halftime.

Playing without 6-10 senior Petar Asceric (concussion) took its toll. Concord Academy was outrebounded 22-19 while trying to replace its injured forward, who was averaging a double-double in the state tournament.

“The season’s been great,” said Cantadore. “Thirty-one wins. Anytime you win 30-plus … I don’t know how many times we’ve done it. Maybe three times in school history. I’m extremely proud of these guys.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Greensboro Day 15 8 16 19 -- 58

Concord Academy 5 20 10 21 -- 56

GREENSBORO DAY – Reese 6, Otto 8, Jaydon Young 23, Reid Carrier 14, Newkirk 3, Bachman 4.

CONCORD ACADEMY – J.J. Moore 11, Cooke 3, Avion Pinner 23, Isaiah Tate 10, Van Bibber 6, Benham 3.